Clash: Protect #EndSARS protesters, ensure noting happens to them – Obaseki orders Police

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the death of two persons killed in a clash between thugs and #ENDSARS protesters in Benin City, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has ordered Police officers in the state to move to various streets and ensure the safety of those protesting.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, Obaseki who was recently re-elected as governor, promised to fish out those harassing #ENDSARS protesters and bring to justice those culprits who killed those reportedly dead.

His words: “I have just learnt that hoodlums are attacking #EndSARS protesters, who have conducted themselves peacefully in Benin City. I extend condolences to the victims of the attack, including those who lost their lives and others who were injured by the thugs.

It is disheartening that anyone would attack a peaceful assembly of young people, who are expressing genuine concerns to #EndSARS, police brutality and intimidation in their own country.

“I hereby call on the Police Command in the state to get out on the streets and provide adequate security for the #EndSARS protesters and ensure that no one is harassed in the course of exercising their rights in Edo State.”

Thorough investigation would be conducted immediately to fish out the culprits of the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Benin City, and we would do all possible within the law to ensure those culpable are brought to justice.”

