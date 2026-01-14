Protest: Okpebholo orders release of remanded AAU students 

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu & Luminous Jannamike

BENIN CITY—Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has ordered the release of what he called authentic students of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, who were remanded at Ubiaja prison on the order of a state High Court, sitting in Benin City, following their arraignment by the police.

The students allegedly took part in the Ekpoma anti-kidnapping protest that turned violent, in Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also claimed that a Nigerian based in Russia sponsored the protest.

This came as families of the students, lamented the continued detention of their children over their alleged participation in last Saturday’s anti-kidnapping protest that turned violent.

Also, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has condemned the arrest and detention of the 52 students, demanding their immediate release.

Rabi Braimah, whose son and friends, Yusuf Abdulrahman, Godstime Omonhe and Nosa Destiny were among the 52 people remanded said they were told that the state high court in Ubiaja, Esan South-East Local Government of the state, where they were remanded did not sit.

She said the wards were picked from their hostels and that they did not participate in the protest.

“They told us that the court will not sit today (yesterday) and that it is when they start sitting they will attend to them (detained students). My brother said he has contacted a lawyer.”

Another family member, who refused to give his name said his brother was among those remanded and that their lawyer would come from Benin City to file the necessary papers.

The Principal Registrar of the state high court, Ubiaja, Mrs. Comfort Agbonire said they were expecting the police prosecutor from Benin City to formally hand over the remand papers to the court and then lawyers to the students can file their applications.

She said the court did not sit, yesterday because it lost two lawyers.

Okpebholo orders release of students

Meanwhile, about 1:20p.m., yesterday, the Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, accompanied by the President, Students Union of AAU, Osadebamwen Ehizioje said he had been directed by Governor Okpebholo to liaise with the prison authority and release all bonafide students of AAU.

He said those who started the protest that later turned violent were some people who called themselves Comrade Association.

He said a lot of misinformation have been going around, especially on social media. “I wonder how a protest will occur without the president of the Students Union Government of that particular school.

“The president was not in the school, the school is not in session, so we have a group called Comrades Association, as it were, that co-opt students to carry out dastardly acts.

“When you are going for a peaceful protest, you carry your placard, you send the message across to the government, you comport yourself properly, you even write to the law enforcement agents intimating them of your plan, and you carry out any operation within the confines of the law. But that didn’t happen. There was no letter written to the security agencies.

“It is this group and the people who make up this group are ex-students of the university that have graduated, some didn’t graduate and they just hang around the school community looking for an opportunity to latch onto. We had cases where they even went to the house of the traditional ruler, went into the kitchen of the wife of the traditional ruler, took Indomie, took oven away. We are training our students to be well, to be developed both in learning and in character and that character does not depict the average students in the state university.

“But this morning His Excellency, a man that we all love who has done a lot for the students and he is still doing more for the students has said that all those identified as a bonafide students of the AAU, we should liaise with the security agencies and by the grace of God they will walk home freely.”

Russia-based Nigerian behind protest in Edo

In a statement, yesterday by Patrick Ebojele, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Okpebholo described the protest as a “well-organised riot,” funded by a Nigerian living in Russia and others based overseas.

Okpebholo said the suspects arrested in connection with the incident were intercepted while allegedly heading to vandalise property, while others were identified from a viral video showing acts of arson.

The governor noted that the arrests were based on “clear evidence,” including video footage of violence and destruction, adding that those in custody were rioters and not peaceful protesters.

Okpebholo also said the incident had no connection with students or the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

The governor assured residents that the situation in Ekpoma was under control and that peace and normalcy are gradually returning.

He urged the public to ignore fake videos and unverified reports, and to remain calm and go about their lawful activities.

Atiku criticises Tinubu over arrest of protesters

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the Bola Tinubu administration over the arrest and detention of students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, who protested insecurity in the area, describing the action as unacceptable and indicative of growing intolerance by the Federal Government.

In a statement on Tuesday, the opposition leader said the response of authorities to the students’ protest was heavy-handed, stressing that peaceful protest is a constitutionally guaranteed right that has also been upheld by the courts.

According to him, the arrest of dozens of students for expressing concerns about their safety reflects a troubling governance approach and a failure to prioritise the welfare of citizens.

“The level of intolerance and high-handedness of the Bola Tinubu administration is concerning.

“It is unacceptable that the authorities’ response to students’ protest against insecurity in the Ekpoma area of Edo State is to arrest and detain dozens of students of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU).

“The right to protest is not only enshrined in the constitution but has also been validated by the courts.

“Meanwhile, I wish to remind the Tinubu-led APC administration that the primary responsibility of government is the security and welfare of the citizens.

“If the energy with which innocent students and citizens are arrested for raising concerns about insecurity were deployed to fighting terrorism and banditry, instead of negotiating with the criminals, our communities would be safer.

“I call for the immediate and unconstitutional release of all those unjustifiably detained for asserting their legitimate rights to protest,” he said.

Natasha demands release of 52 Edo varsity students

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, in a solidarity statement, yesterday, described the action of arresting and arraigning in court students over a protest as a dangerous suppression of youth voices and democratic expression, warning that protests and civic engagement must never be criminalised in a democracy.

She said: “Dialogue, not detention, is the pathway to peace and progress. Our youths must not be criminalised for speaking up and protesting about issues that affect their environment, welfare, and future.

“We demand their immediate release from detention.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan faulted the handling of the situation by authorities in Edo State, urging the government to redirect its attention to the worsening insecurity confronting residents, including kidnappings and related crimes.

She stated, “The government of Edo State must focus on addressing the concerns of kidnappings and other forms of insecurity, rather than suppressing discerning and courageous voices.”

She emphasised that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and a vital tool for accountability, particularly for young people whose futures are directly impacted by governance failures.

According to her, “Silencing students through arrests only deepens mistrust and widens the gap between government and the governed. Engagement and honest dialogue are the responsible responses.”

She reaffirmed her solidarity with the detained students and their families, noting that her intervention aligns with her broader commitment to justice and youth empowerment.