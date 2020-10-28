Buhari governance style deepens ethnic division ― Political Science Professor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

The national president of the Nigerian Political Science Association, NPSA, Professor Aloysius-Michaels Okolie has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government of deepening the divisions among ethnic nationalities in Nigeria more than ever before.

Prof. Okolie who is also the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, further said that the present federal government has truncated all the processes of national integration and equally cultivated the foundation for ethnic and cultural dominations.

The don, a political scientist blamed the ongoing EndSARS protest across the country on fundamental governance deficit, adding that there is no better scorecard to Buhari’s administration than the near-anarchy state which the youths have plunged the country into.

He, however, cautioned the youths to stop arson and destruction of deficient government and private infrastructures in the country, urging them to engage the government on their reasonable inclusion in the governance of the country.

While condemning the shooting of unarmed civilians protesting with national flags at Lekki, Lagos State and the killing of other Nigerians in different parts of the country by security agencies, he lauded the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for insisting that the 2021 budget would not be assented to if the fallouts of the protest and the stalemate in the national university system is not sorted out by the federal government.

The don who also charged the federal government to commence immediate investigation of killings and other forms of brutality exhibited during the EndSARS protests alleged that the present government has shown the international community the level of its insensitivity to the lives of Nigerians by using its vehicles to convey hoodlums who unleashed terror on defenceless citizens at different parts of the country.

He said; “No government since the creation of Nigeria has came up openly to truncate the processes of national integration and cultivate the foundation for ethnic and clannish dominations like the present federal government.

“The centrifugal forces are deepening and that is why this government is lacking legitimacy. Because of the increasing alienation and one-clan-rule in the country, it has become obvious that the centre can no longer hold us as a nation.

“The process of national integration has been dislocated.”

“The youths of Nigeria have made their marks by registering their grievances with the federal government. More than never before, they have risen to the occasion by doggedly challenging the governments at all levels on their flaws.

“But now, they should try as much as possible to avoid arson and destruction of properties in Nigeria.

“We are already crying about infrastructural deficit in the country. I will not put it to those youths that they destroyed properties because we saw on television how some politicians were using government vehicles to convey people wielding cutlasses and guns to kill Nigerians.

“It is very likely that those arsons are government-sponsored. Let them investigate the Lekki killings because Nigerians are interested in knowing the politician that was using SUV to convey hoodlums who were going about unleashing mayhem on innocent Nigerians.”

He advised the federal government to urgently address the issue of national disintegration, adding that allowing the youths to taste violence was an indication of gross insensitivity of the government on the plights the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

