Breaking: Two dead, as hoodlums set Police station ablaze in Ajegunle, Lagos

By Nwafor Sunday

Two persons have been confirmed dead as hoodlums stormed a Police Station at Ojo road, Ajegunle, and allegedly set it ablaze.

The thugs were said to have disguised themselves as if they were with #ENDSARS Protesters, campaigning against extra judicial killings, maltreatment, assaults, etc, by the operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, to perpetuate the crime.

They were carrying different weapons ranging from kitchen knife, broken bottles, and machetes.

Trying to gain entrance an eyewitness said they were resisted by Police officers on ground and in the process, two persons lost their lives. One is reportedly injured.

