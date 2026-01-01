How 30 terrorists attacked, set ablaze Ondo community divisional Police Station — Police

— Attack a tragic, reprehensible act

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AKURE — The Ondo State Police Command has detailed how suspected terrorists attacked and set ablaze the Ipele Divisional Police Headquarters in Ondo State on the eve of the New Year.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, the attackers invaded the community at about 9:41 p.m., launching a coordinated assault on the police facility.

According to the statement, preliminary reports indicate that between 20 and 30 armed men stormed the station, firing assault rifles and deploying dynamite.

“The attackers set the station ablaze, leading to the destruction of the building and several exhibits. However, no life was lost in the attack as of the time of this report,” Abayomi said.

He explained that upon receipt of the distress report, a joint patrol team comprising personnel of the Police, Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other non-state actors was immediately mobilised to the scene. However, the assailants had already fled before the arrival of the security forces.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Adebowale Lawal, condemned the attack, describing it as a tragic and reprehensible act against the peace and security of the state.

Lawal urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that the situation was firmly under control.

He ordered the immediate deployment of additional operational assets, including Tactical Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) units, and Police Mobile Force personnel to the area.

The police commissioner also confirmed that a coordinated manhunt for the attackers is currently underway as security agencies intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent further incidents.