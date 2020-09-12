Your comment against Daddy Freeze is ‘evil’, Lauretta Onochie lampoons Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Social Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to the verbal exchange between the Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, and Ifedayo Olarinde, aka, Daddy Freeze.

Freeze had faulted the founder and presiding Bishop of the Megachurch Faith Tabernacle, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, where he advised women to be submissive to their husbands.

In his submission, Freeze described Oyedepo’s advice as modern day slavery, noting that both parties should be submissive to each other.

“Dear Bishop Oyedepo, submission goes both ways. It’s not reserved for women alone, rather both the husband and wife MUST submit to one another”, said Freeze.

Reacting, Ibiyeomie condemned Freeze for questioning and criticizing Oyedepo, accusing him of insulting Oyedepo.

He equally went further to call him ‘a bastard’ son of a Somalian, noting that he (Freeze) is a half-Caste. Pastor Ibiyeomie warned Freeze to desist from insulting his spiritual father, asking Freeze to publicize his fathers picture if he has one.

“He is a bastard, he is a bastard, does he have a father? Who is his father? Let him show his father’s picture, if he has a father. A man who cannot marry, he has no wife. He cannot manage his home and he is coming to talk on television. Is it not his wife that left him. A man who is a broadcaster, does he have a good job?

READ ALSO:

“You have been insulting my father and people are laughing. Anybody who insults my father again, I will just ….. Oyedepo may not talk but Me ooo I go just… I will never be alive to see somebody insult my father, you are not born, you are not born. I will kill you, I will tear you to pieces. Me I will arrest him”, Ibiyeomie said in a viral video.

Suffixing her comment to legions of comments made by Nigerians, Lauretta Onochie said, she did not see any attribute of Christ in Ibiyeomie’s comment. She said that threatening to kill someone is a crime, noting that Police should not wait to see a written petition before taking action.

Her words:

“THIS IS EVIL

I am a Christian. I have been watching this absurdity for days now, looking for any attribute of Christ in it. I haven’t seen any.

Among others, threatening to kill someone is a crime. I’m not sure if this requires a petition to the Police before they act. EVIL!”.

THIS IS EVIL

I am a Christian. I have been watching this absurdity for days now, looking for any attribute of Christ in it.

I haven’t seen any. Among others, threatening to kill someone is a crime. I’m not sure if this requires a petition to the @PoliceNG before they act.

EVIL! https://t.co/EeiqxL84FT — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) September 11, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: