Why Tech Experience Centre will accelerate FG’s digital economy project

By Juliet Umeh

Stakeholders in the information and communications technology, ICT, sector weekend, unveiled a multimillion naira Tech Experience Centre, built by Nigeria’s foremost tech distribution outlet, Technology Distributions, TD Africa.

The centre said to have the capacity to fast-track the federal government’s ambition for digital economy, is a platform whereby global tech giants will come together to showcase their innovations to create a truly immersive and rich experience of latest technologies in action.

Head of the Center, Chidalu Ekeh, said the center will be formally launched on independence day to support the growth of technology in Nigeria since independence.

She said: “It will provide a fantastic platform for partnering original equipment manufacturers, OEMs to showcase and bring home their latest technologies to customers in Nigeria.

Also, Managing Director, Microsoft Nigeria, Akin Banuso, said the project will project Nigeria into the tech-driven future it deserves.

He said: “The Tech Experience Centre will play an extremely strategic role in enabling us in Nigeria to build and work with our customers to envision solutions that will move us forward to the future we require. This ought to help with showing our customers what I would call ‘The art of the possible,’ he enthused.

On his part, Director, Central and West Africa, Dell Technologies, Nicholas Travers, expressed delight over the launch of the Centre.

He noted that the project will save the huge costs and capital flight while also boosting technology adoption in Nigeria.

“The launch of the Experience Centre will support the growth of technology in Nigeria and the West African region. Also, it provides a fantastic platform for Dell Technologies to showcase the very many technologies we offer,” he added

Expected to officially commission the centre is the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami.

According to the partners, the Tech Centre is widely expected to boost Nigeria’s relevance in the global technology race and shore up the country’s march to technology independence.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, Schneider Electric (Anglophone West Africa) Christophe Begat, has lent his voice to the expected launch of the Tech Experience Centre, describing it as a development that will firmly establish Nigeria as a major player in the global technology race.

According to him, “The Tech Experience Centre is highly strategic to establish Nigeria as a relevant player in the global technology industry. There is undoubtedly a market for advanced technology solutions in Nigeria that is currently underserved.

This is why Schneider Electric, as a global technology provider, was keen on partnering with TD on this project to showcase the potential of technology available right here in Nigeria,” he disclosed.

