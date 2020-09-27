We will reopen our land borders soon – Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria’s land borders will soon be reopened.

Federal had in August shut all land borders to check mate smuggling of food items and stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Disclosing this during a webinar organised by The Africa Report, Osinbajo said: “We are working with our neighbours to see on what terms we would reopen those borders. At the moment, we are undertaking joint border patrols to control smuggling along the borders and we think it is working and I am sure that soon enough we should have the borders opened.

READ ALSO:

“We are committed to the AfCFTA but we are concerned about threats to security and the economy and we had to take certain actions that would satisfy the immediate needs of our country. It (border closure) certainly wasn’t meant to be permanent and we are looking forward to reopening as quickly as possible.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: