The blood that runs in my veins is same that runs in every Nigerian – Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday with Agency Report

The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Saturday, said that the blood that runs through his veins is the same blood that runs in every Nigerian veins.

Tinubu who paid a condolence visit to Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto) on the demise of his daughter, Sadiya Aliyu, called for unity, noting that the country could achieve nothing without unity.

Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had said that Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and divided country, noting that mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development is one of the major reasons behind the country’s ordeal.

His words: “Today, Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state, economically our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country.

“And these manifestations are the products of recent mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country.

“Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere.

“It would appear that anybody not dancing to the drum beat nor joining in chorus singing would be earmarked as ethnically unpatriotic or enemy of its tribe or geographical area. In short, the country is fast moving to the precipice.

READ ALSO:

“But happily, I observed that the five socio-cultural political groups gathered here have been getting together to find common ground, areas of agreement or accord for moving Nigeria away from tipping over.

“Before continuing, let me say that we must remind those who are beating the drums of disintegration and singing choruses of bitterness, anger and separation that if even Nigeria is broken up, the separated parts will still be neighbours. And they will have to find accommodation as neighbours or they will be ever at war. And those who prevent justice to be done invite violence to reign.”

Harping on unity, former Lagos state governor opined: “We have to unite to develop our country. The blood that runs in my veins is the same blood that runs in every Nigerian veins.

“Whether I am Yoruba and you are Fulani, Hausa or Igbo, the essence of our life is that we are Nigerians.

“Therefore, we should always dwell and take Nigeria first in everything we do for the good of our country,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: