Nigeria @ 65: Opposition leaders, others take Tinubu to task

By Dayo Johnson, Clifford Ndujihe, Sam Oyadongha, Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu, Peter Duru, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Luminous Jannamike & Steve Oko

LAGOS — Opposition leaders and some religious leaders yesterday took on President Bola Tinubu over his 65th independence anniversary speech that under his watch, the country has turned the corner and the worst is over.

Justifying his hard reforms and highlighting achievements in various sectors of the economy, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to rally behind his administration’s policies, as the country is “racing against time” to correct decades of neglect.

Tinubu’s broadcast elicited knocks from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi; and the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Aside from opposition leaders, such groups as Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; Middle-Belt Forum, MBF; Afenifere; and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba also picked holes in the speech.

Tinubu unmoved, uncaring amid hunger, bandit attacks – Atiku

Reacting to the speech yesterday, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, accused President Tinubu’s administration of failing to address the worsening hunger and insecurity in Nigeria, describing the government as “unmoved and uncaring.”

In a statement posted on his X platform, Atiku lamented that millions of Nigerians had been reduced to refugees and beggars, despite the country’s abundant human and material resources.

“It is tragic that in a country blessed with immense human and material resources, millions of our people have been reduced to refugees and beggars in their fatherland. Every responsible government holds the welfare and security of its citizens as supreme.

‘’But what we have today is an administration that has abandoned its people. Hunger is killing Nigerians, bandits are massacring communities, yet President Tinubu and his cabinet stand by, unmoved and uncaring.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s current state, the former vice president said: “At 65, Nigeria remains a giant moving painfully slowly on feet of clay, a direct result of decades of poor leadership and wasteful governance.”

Nigeria failing under APC – Obi

On his part, former Anambra State governor and Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, lamented that successive leadership failures have frustrated the vision of the country’s founding fathers.

He expressed regret that this vision was betrayed by leadership that enriched a few and impoverished majority of the citizens.

According to him, in the last 10 years, the APC-led Federal Government has diminished gains recorded by the country since return to civil democracy in 1999, and rose to Africa’s largest economy

Obi said: “By the end of 2007, our total debt was about N2.5 trillion, only 10 per cent of GDP, after President Obasanjo’s government secured debt forgiveness of over $30 billion. By 2014, Nigeria had become Africa’s largest economy and was primed to achieve middle-income status.

“In 2015, for the first time, a ruling party was defeated in a presidential election, marking another milestone for our democracy.”

He, however, stated that the picture currently is bleak, as the nation’s total debt now stood at about N175 trillion which, he said, is nearly 50 per cent of GDP, without any improvement in productive sectors.

“Nigeria has fallen to the fourth-largest economy in Africa, behind South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria. Our democracy is now described as ‘undemocratic,’” Obi also took a swipe at the Tinubu-led administration’s new taxes imposed on Nigerians, the extravagance of the nation’s leaders, the government’s reckless borrowings and growing insecurity in the country.

ADC to Tinubu: If the worst is over, why are Nigerians still dying?

On its part, the ADC described President Tinubu’s 65th Independence Anniversary address as brilliant rhetoric that lacked substance, having failed to provide practical solutions to Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said: Tinubu’s declaration that ‘the worst is over’ offered no clarity on what Nigerians should expect going forward.

“The question we should ask is: when the President says the worst is over, what does that really mean? What does success look like? What should we expect now that the President has declared the worst is behind us? Because when the President makes such a claim, he is suggesting that our suffering has been worthwhile.”

He noted that the President’s optimism contrasts sharply with the daily reality of hardship and insecurity still faced by ordinary Nigerians.

“The average Nigerian will ask: if the worst is over, why am I still suffering? If the worst is over, what should I, therefore, expect? As I said, it was a brilliant political speech, but it promises nothing, it says nothing about what will actually affect the lives of Nigerians,” he added.

On security, the ADC spokesman criticised Tinubu’s emphasis on the killing of some terrorist leaders as proof of progress, saying it reflected a shallow understanding of the magnitude of the crisis.

“To reduce the complexity of insecurity in Nigeria to the elimination of a few terrorist leaders suggests that the President does not fully understand the magnitude of the challenges we face.

“Just this week, a colleague of ours was murdered in the Federal Capital Territory when 14 armed robbers invaded the premises, according to reports. How does the killing of a handful of terrorists address that?” Abdullahi queried.

We’re hungry for food not statistics – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in its reaction, warned that millions of citizens are still grappling with hunger, insecurity, and joblessness, despite ongoing reforms, stressing that true progress must go beyond economic statistics to tangible relief in households across the country.

In a statement by the President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the apex Christian body congratulated the nation on its milestone but urged leaders to prioritise policies that deliver food security, protection of lives, and opportunities for young people.

“True progress must be measured not only by statistics but by the food on every table, the security of every community, and the opportunities available to every child,” Archbishop Okoh said.

CAN acknowledged that Nigeria has recorded notable growth in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and telecommunications since independence.

It, however, stressed that the ‘unfinished’ business of nation-building is being undermined by rising costs of living, food insecurity, unemployment, and inflation.

“We pray that God will grant our leaders the wisdom, courage, and strength to drive the reforms to a point where Nigerians will rejoice, and may He protect them from sycophants who do not mean well for our nation,” Archbishop Okoh added.

On security, CAN lamented that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal conflicts had inflicted deep pain on citizens and displaced families across the country.

Nigeria’s future at risk under leaders with entitlement mentality — Anglican Primate

To the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, Nigeria’s future is at risk if its leaders continued to govern with what he described as ‘entitlement mentality’ and disregard for national values.

Dr Ndukuba, who spoke yesterday at the World Mission Congress 2025, in Abuja, said, “At 65, compared with Brazil, compared with India, compared with other developing nations, Nigeria must strive in order to stand at par. We have all it takes; the scientists, the engineers, and yet we are still crawling, still waiting for others to launch our satellites,” the Anglican Primate lamented.

He said Nigeria’s founding fathers embraced unity and sacrifice, but regretted that today’s political leaders have replaced national values with self-interest.

“The crop of leaders we have now are those with entitlement mentality. They feel they must be rewarded and often use their positions to amass wealth,” he said.

Nigeria has not moved forward in real terms – MBF

Also disagreeing with the President, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, said Nigeria has not moved forward in real terms.

The forum noted that the devaluation of the naira has eroded whatever benefit workers were to get from salary increment, adding that the increased allocation to states and local governments is not making much impact because of the fall in the value of the naira.

MBF National President, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, urged the President to boost the value of the naira to the Dollar to below N1,000 for things to start falling into place.

His words: “The truth about the Presidential message is that the President laid claims to issues economists can dispute. Yes, he has done all those things he said he has done, but when you look at the impact, if today you say the governors are getting more money, they are getting more money but what is the value of the money?

“Salaries have been increased but what is the value of the salary because when workers were receiving half or a third of that money, they were doing better. The exchange rate, I mean our economy, is based on dollars, and it is such that the devaluation eats up the whole money.

“So we have not moved forward in real terms. What I will advise really is, yes you have started the processes which could, if well managed, take us to the promised land but they should manage it well, so the expected result would be realised sooner than later.”

No cause for celebration – INC

Reacting to President Tinubu’’s speech, President of Ijaw National Congress, INC, worldwide, Prof Benjamin Okaba, said: “There is no serious cause for any grandiose celebrations, beyond appreciating God and providence for getting us together as one single political entity.

“Instead, this anniversary serves as a solemn and painful reminder of 65 years of internal colonialism, calculated marginalisation, and the systemic expropriation of our wealth and rights.

“For the Ijaw nation, the Nigerian project has been a story of broken promises and brazen injustice. While our land and waters have produced the oil and gas that have fuelled the nation’s economy for decades, we have been rewarded with nothing but extreme poverty, environmental devastation, and political suppression. The much-celebrated unity of Nigeria remains a myth, built upon the foundation of our oppression.

“Therefore, on this 65th anniversary, we hereby call upon the international community, including the United Nations, the African Union, and all global citizens of conscience, to take note of the plight of Ijaw people.”

You can’t rule Nigeria by propaganda, ex-minister tells Tinubu

Similarly, former Minister of Education and Health, Professor Ihechukwu Azubuike, said the President “cannot run Nigeria by propaganda”.

Professor Madubuike, who spoke exclusively with Vanguard in Abia State, said: “We cannot run a good government by propaganda. We have to face the reality and the final assessment of how well we have done resides in the people – how the people are faring.

“When he says we have turned the corner, I don’t agree we have turned the corner. We have not even reached the corner. I was in the market yesterday to buy a loaf of bread and the least I could buy was N1,400. A loaf of bread I used to buy for N50 a couple of years ago.

‘’I love drinking stout. I went to buy stout and it’s N1,200 a can. I used to buy it for N350. That is the real GDP, and not the one that is based on re-basing.”

The former minister, who said he was a youth when Nigeria gained independence, regretted that all the high hopes and expectations of Nigerians had been dashed by politicians.

Tinubu’s promise re-assuring— Afenifere

However, National Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr. Jare Ajayi, said President Tinubu’s speech raised hope that Nigeria is on the path to overcoming fundamental challenges besetting the country.

Ajayi said this optimism could be rooted, first and foremost, in the admission by Mr President of the perceived shortcomings and the outlining of steps being taken to tackle them.

“For instance, the president admitted that Nigeria is still lacking in electricity, modern ports, world-class roads, social welfare and security. Although he blamed under-investment and mismanagement for these, he pledged that his administration will work to ensure a prosperous and united Nigeria soonest.”

Ajayi noted that in spite of reeling out the achievements of his administration, the president identified areas that were lacking, areas where more works still had to be done, including the roles citizens were also to play which, he said, were indications that he was prepared to actualise the vision of “our founding fathers for a prosperous and united Nigeria.”

He said that there was a big challenge in the President’s speech that must not be glossed over, saying, “the president urged Nigerians to be more productive, patronise made-in-Nigeria goods, pay taxes and reduce dependence on imports.

It’s a promising message — Robinson

For Dr. Ken Robinson, immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum, PANDEF and Convener, Concerned Citizens of Rivers State: “President Tinubu delivered a promising message in his Independence Day speech to the Nigeria.

‘’His address conveyed a sense of hope, suggesting that some aspects of the nation’s problems are pivoting in a positive direction.

“What is now needed is for the presidency and government at all levels to demonstrate greater political will and commitment in translating these gains into tangible benefits. It is essential that ordinary Nigerians feel the impact of the positive statistics.”

Tinubu has reset economy, charted new course – APC

The ruling APC, in the same vein, hailed President Tinubu’s economic reforms, declaring that the administration had successfully “reset” Nigeria’s economy and chart

ed a new course for stability, growth and national prosperity.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party congratulated Nigerians for their resilience, patriotism and faith in the country, despite past challenges.

According to the APC, the Tinubu administration has reversed decades of economic missteps by introducing bold reforms, notably the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the multiple foreign exchange systems.

While these policies sparked initial discomfort among citizens, the party said they have since placed Nigeria on “solid macroeconomic foundations” with encouraging results.

“As Mr President has stated, the economy has turned the corner. Our country has become a net exporter, posting consistent trade surpluses in the last five quarters. Non-oil revenue has surged, oil production has reached record levels, and GDP grew by 4.28 percent in Q2 2025, the highest in four years, exceeding IMF’s 3.5 percent forecast,” the statement read.

Tinubu’s reforms tough but necessary – Soludo

Backing President Tinubu. Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State said Tinubu’s reforms were a necessary medicine for an economy that had long been distorted and papered over.

Speaking in Awka during the 65th Independence Day celebration, Soludo said: ‘I commend President Tinubu’s courageous national reforms, including the removal of subsidies, harmonisation of exchange rates, redesign of fiscal and tax policies, as well as other structural reforms.

“These reforms, obviously, in the short term, are bound to have some disruptive effects, including some unanticipated pains and hardships. However, they are a necessary medicine for an economy long distorted and papered over.

“This is the time we must rebuild our nation on a firmer foundation, and I urge Nigerians to stand firm, as the road to renewal requires sacrifice.”