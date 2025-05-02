May Day: Hunger, unemployment, insecurity real — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu.

ABUJA — As Nigerian workers joined their colleagues worldwide to mark the May Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, acknowledged that Nigerians are experiencing economic hardship headlined by rising living costs, hunger, insecurity, unemployment, loss of livelihoods, and the pressure of providing for their families.

The President spoke on a day Organised Labour handed the Federal Government a 20-point demand, urging action on worsening socio-economic conditions in Nigeria, including escalating genocidal killings and bloodshed across the country.

This is even as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emphasised the vital role of workers in steering the nation towards prosperity, urging the Federal Government to regard the labour force not merely as a means to economic growth but as indispensable partners in the quest for national greatness.

Also, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, hard work and patriotism that had, over time, sustained the nation.

Speaking during the May Day celebration (Workers’ Day) at Eagle Square, Abuja, the President, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, described the challenges as real, critical, and requiring definite solutions.

He said: The theme of this year’s celebration demands our collective attention and serves as a stark reminder of the need to create an environment where every worker feels safe, valued, and empowered to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our nation.

“As your President, I assure you that this administration is committed to creating such an environment for the common good.”

On economic hardship, he said: “I am aware of the peculiarities of the economic hardship Nigerians face, rising living costs, hunger, insecurity, unemployment, and the loss of livelihoods. These challenges are real and demand definitive solutions, which I am poised to address as your President.

“It is in this regard that my administration is not only committed but also intentional in implementing policies promoting job creation, poverty alleviation, economic growth, and support for the vulnerable.

“However, economic progress alone is not enough. We must reclaim the civic space, a place where ideas are exchanged, voices heard, and change fostered. A vibrant civic space is the cornerstone of democracy.

“To reclaim this space, we must prioritize transparency, inclusivity, equity, and dialogue. Workers must have the right to organise, advocate, and participate in decision-making processes. Marginalized voices must be amplified, not silenced.

“The government will continue strengthening labour protections, improving job security, and ensuring fair treatment for all workers in line with international best practices. We must also address under-employment, which remains a significant concern.

“As workplace dynamics evolve rapidly, we must recognise emerging challenges, such as technological advancement, environmental hazards, shifts in work patterns, and mental health issues.

“Nigeria is on the verge of joining the Global Coalition for Social Justice, led by the International Labour Organisation, to ensure our labour system aligns with international best practices and that Nigeria’s voice is heard globally.

“The coalition focuses on six thematic areas, employment creation, social protection, sustainable enterprises, human dignity, addressing inequality, and skill investment, all of which align with our renewed hope agenda.

“This administration is committed to improving the lives of everyday Nigerians, fighting corruption that enriches a few at the expense of many, and ensuring fairness and opportunity for all.

“On this Workers’ Day, I urge you to reaffirm your commitment to fairness, equity, and justice. Let us work together for a Nigeria where insecurity gives way to stability, and civic space becomes a beacon of hope.

“I salute your dedication, perseverance, and patriotism. This day is a celebration of your contributions and a reminder of our limitless potential when united. Together, we will strive for a prosperous and equitable Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dingyadi, who was represented by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the May Day gathering goes beyond celebration, adding that it is a day of reflection, solidarity, and re-commitment to the dignity of labour.

He said: “Dear Nigerian workers, as your Minister of Labour and Employment, your voices are heard, your concerns are valid, and your resilience is deeply respected. This administration is committed to President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for a new Nigeria.

“We recognise the economic hardships facing many citizens. Inflation, unemployment, and inequality are not just statistics, they are lived realities. While we acknowledge these challenges, progress is being made through dialogue and an open, protected civic space.”

End bloodletting, state tyranny, poverty wages —Labour

Meanwhile, Organised Labour has issued a 20-point demand to the Federal Government to address the worsening socio-economic situations in the country, including escalating genocidal killings and bloodletting across the nation.

Leaders of the NLC and TUC, called for justice, pro-people economic reforms and democratic accountability in Nigeria.

The two labour centres in a joint address demanded, “an urgent reversal of the unconstitutional suspension of the elected government of Rivers State via a state of emergency which is alien to our laws; that the federal and state governments cease actions that erode the civic space but should encourage and deepen it for the sake of our nation; an immediate salary adjustment in sync with economic realities; that government explains what exactly it is taxing in the PAYE; and withdrawal of the Tax Bills before the National Assembly to allow Nigerian workers sit at a table where it is being conceived.”

Others include “immediate implementation of the reduction of telco tariff from 50 per cent to 35 per cent as agreed; economic justice, a living wage, fair taxation, and an end to policies that prioritize corporate profits over workers’ survival; democratic accountability -transparent governance, electoral reforms, and an end to the suppression of dissent; energy, infrastructure, and essential services must serve the people, not private interests.”

They equally demanded that “regulators must work for the people; an end to the genocidal killings and blood-letting across the nation; workers’ rights and security-safe workplaces, the right to organise, and protection from state and employer violence.”

Similarly, NLC and TUC asked for “upward review of retirement age. It is imperative to extend the revised retirement age of 65 years or 40 years of service, currently enjoyed by teachers, health professionals, and judges to all public servants; an end to dehumanizing verification exercises in the public service; an acceptable national minimum pension to guarantee dignity in retirement; automatic adjustment of pensions to reflect inflationary trends; and a review of the electricity privatization exercise, with the view to a reversal.”

President of NLC, and his TUC’ counterpart, Mr. Joe Ajaero, and Mr. Festus Osifo, in a joint statement, said further: “The 2025 May Day celebration is holding at a time our nation is beset by daunting challenges that threaten not only our democracy but also the very fabric of our collective existence. The worsening ethnic tensions, the alarming state of insecurity, the unchecked impunity in governance, and the blatant disregard for constitutional and democratic principles have cast a dark shadow over our nation.

“It is evident that when governments and their institutions implement policies that uphold the dignity, unity, and aspirations of the people, they strengthen democracy and reinforce governance structures.

“However, when they fail to do so, democracy is weakened, institutions become compromised, and crisis looms. The killings around the country, Uromi, Eha Amufu, Adani, Ondo, Owo, Zamfara, Bokkos and Riyom in Plateau State, Benue, Kebbi states and the unchecked kidnappings around the country continue to imperil our nation.

“It bears testimony to the failure of government to perform its basic duty to its citizens who elected them into office. The number one duty of the Federal Government is to ensure safety of lives and property. Government must step up and fulfil its constitutional obligations to the citizens, instead of these constant lamentations.

“As we speak, we hear of the emergence of a new terrorist group, named Mahmuda sect in Middle Belt. This calls for serious attention. We must approach the insecurity situation as a country in a war.

“The choices we make today will define our nation for generations to come. We must choose between facing realities before us with courage and wisdom or continuing in denial while our country edges towards the abyss.

“Warning signs and red flags are all over the place. If we do not address these systemic failures, we risk descending into a state where the rule of law is replaced by the rule of might, and where governance is determined not by democratic principles but by brute force.

“Comrades, the time to act is now. Those who occupy positions of leadership must recognize that true leadership is about service, humility, and inclusivity. It is about building bridges, not walls. The future of our nation depends on their willingness to govern with a sense of justice and fairness. The executive, the legislature and the judiciary must maintain their independence and act separately for the good of our nation.

“As workers and as citizens, we must also remain vigilant and resolute in our demand for accountability. Our voices must not be silenced, and our resolve must not waver. We owe it to ourselves, to our children, and to the generations yet unborn to stand for the values of democracy, equity, and justice.

“We fought for this democracy and paid the highest price to chase the military and their cohorts back to the barracks. Doing nothing should not be an option but calling for a constructive engagement and building the needed coalition to rid our nation of the malaise that have held it down is important. People are elected into public office to serve and not to plunder. Our nation and its people must be protected.”

On economy

On the economy, they said: “The Nigerian economy is facing severe structural challenges, with deteriorating macro-economic fundamentals negatively impacting workers, the real sector, and citizens’ welfare. Government policies have failed to address rising inflation, unemployment, exchange rate instability, and unfavourable GDP, leading to worsening living conditions for the masses. The numbers are not adding up and do not reflect the reality on the ground.

“The truest performance measurement of any economy is the nature of citizens’ welfare and the economy’s capacity to continue providing such level of welfare now and in the future. Whatsoever statistics or numbers that does not demonstrate that the people are well-off and are able to meet their basic needs now and in the future is sheer Juju and a waste of time. On these two basic tests, the nation’s economy fails in significant ways in the last few years.

“Nigerian workers and masses continue to suffer miserably because of the harsh economic realities while a stroll in the various streets across this nation bears the sad tale. Nigeria is still ranked 161 out of 193 nations sampled in Human Development Index (HDI) by UNDP, classified amongst countries with low human development. Number of persons living in absolute poverty in 2025 is about 115 million while in multi-dimensional poverty has grown to nearly 175 million; pre-rebased unemployment figure stands at 35 per cent though the rebased figure is around 5.3 per cent.

“We observe that key macroeconomic fundamentals are negative with huge implications for lives and livelihood of Nigerians. Inflation rate surged to 33.69 per cent, the highest in 28 years. Food inflation 40.53 per cent, driven by high fuel costs, insecurity in farming regions, and forex scarcity. “The implication for us as workers is that real wages have collapsed as our purchasing power are continuously eroded, with the minimum wage of (N70,000) now worth less than N15,000 in 2019 terms. Most of our families can no longer afford basic meals as a month’s salary cannot buy a bag of 50kg rice or beans, corn and other basic items.

“The World Bank has predicted increasing poverty in Nigeria; the same organisation that Nigeria panders to in driving economic policies. What this tells us is that even those supporting you are afraid of owning the outcome of their pieces of advice.

“Underemployment stood at nearly 70 per cent while NBS puts it at 12.6 per cent, meaning that many workers are in low-paying, insecure jobs while youth unemployment is estimated at over 40 per cent according to the World Bank. Same World Bank predicts worsening poverty and hardship amongst Nigerians as we head towards 2027.

“Our economy, therefore, continues to experience massive job losses in manufacturing, agriculture, and SMEs due to high production costs driven by government economic policies. The real sectors which are any economy’s foundation are gasping for breath as manufacturers struggle to import raw materials; unsold inventories continue to increase, leading to factory shutdowns. About 60 multinational firms (e.g., GlaxoSmithKline, P&G) exited the economy between 2023 and now, all due to harsh operating environment. There is no economy that can make progress without a strong domestic manufacturing base. How can you talk of job creation when the very entities that will provide the jobs are closing shops?

“A nation that wallows in power poverty suffers adversely and cannot be serious about development. Industries in Nigeria spend between 40-60 per cent of costs on diesel due to poor electricity supply. Insecurity (banditry, herder raids on farms) has contributed in reducing agricultural output, causing food crisis and forcing increasing food imports and a dependency on foreign food donors. According to 2023 report of Global Hunger Index, Nigeria was ranked 109th out of 125 and this has worsened since then. This should worry anybody talking about the economy doing well.

“The ongoing Tariff war sparked by President Trump’s imposition of severe tariff regime on all manners of imports into the US should remind those that run our economy of the severe imperfection of the neo-liberal model. We should learn the importance of developing a robust domestic economy to allow us the freedom to control our destiny especially when the ones that are preaching trade liberalization to us are now leading trade wars which is counter to trade.

“Deliberate steps must be taken to put more money in the hands of workers – who shop locally to stimulate the economy and reduce inventory creating deeper multipliers within the economy.”

FG must recognize workers as key partners — Atiku

On his part, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in a statement, yesterday, said: “The Nigerian worker remains the indomitable engine driving our nation towards the long-anticipated promise of prosperity.

“In the face of persistent hardship and inadequate remuneration, Nigerian workers have continued to shoulder the burdens of our economic ambitions with quiet heroism.

“It is deeply disheartening that those entrusted with the responsibilities of governance and policy-making have failed to respond to this unwavering dedication with tangible support and justice.

“The labour force is the soul of our nation. It is both the face and the force of the people. Therefore, it is imperative that governments and employers alike put in place robust safeguards to uphold the dignity, rights, and entitlements rightfully due to every worker.”

He reaffirmed the importance of a collaborative approach, urging government and employers to recognise workers as equal partners in the pursuit of national development.

HCSoF salutes workers for dedication to service

The HOCSF, Mrs Didi walso-Jack also praised workers for their uncommon passion and dedication to service for the nation and urged them to remain focused.

In her message yesterday, she said: “Your commitment remains the bedrock of our progress. Today reminds us that we can overcome any obstacle through unity, innovation, and excellence and build a stronger,more prosperous Nigeria. I salute your invaluable service and call on you to remain resolute in upholding the highest standards of efficiency, productivity, integrity, and commitment to the Nigerian people.”