School reopening: Akwa Ibom trains 2,234 administrators

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

In preparation for possible re-opening of Schools, Akwa Ibom State Government has trained 2,234 basic School Administrators on COVID-19 prevention protocols in centres across the ten Federal Constituencies in the State.

The Secretary to State Government, Dr, Emmanuel Ekuwem while declaring the training open in Uyo said the safety and wellbeing of the pupils, students and teachers is important, hence the seminar to expose School Managers to the precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ekuwem who is also the State Chairman, COVID-19 Management Committee, appreciated the State Universal Basic Education Board for organising the exercise.

“The State Government is committed to checkmate the spread of the deadly virus, the very reason Governor Udom Emmanuel has ensured the erection of a world-class isolation centre and other measures to combat the pandemic in our State”, Ekuwem said.

In her welcome address earlier, the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Prof Maria Ikorok explained that the Board carefully selected experts as resource persons, for the training as the government has started planning to get children back to school.

She particularly commended the Governor for his proactive approach to the control of the novel Coronavirus in the State and for his passion towards improving quality of Basic Education in the State, noting that the training was packaged by SUBEB in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Abuja.

She said, “This passion is evidenced in the timely payment of the 50percent counterpart fund for UBE Matching Grant Intervention Projects, which has made it possible for the construction and renovation of classroom blocks, provision of instructional materials and equipment in the Basic Education sub-sector.

“I also applaud the Governor for initiating the School-on-Radio programme to engage the children while at home. It has been very impactful. And the teachers who took part in the School-on-Radio presentations and recordings during the lockdown deserve commendation”

In her brief remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Enobong Mbobo called on the participants to accord the lecturers maximum attention, stressing that their ability to comprehend the content of the lecture is a determinant to the safety of our pupils, students and teachers when school re-opens.

