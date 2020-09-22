Police parade 7 fake soldiers, 2 others for robbery, rape

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday paraded seven fake soldiers for armed robbery on the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Ajogun who paraded the suspects before journalists at the Command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the State capital, said they were arrested in different locations within and outside the State.

Ajogun said the suspects: Vincent Magnus, Elias John, Ikechukwu Alore, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Chibueze Kingsley, Chigozie Michael and Obiorah Michael were arrested by a team of Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

According to the Police boss, the suspects have been responsible for series of robbery incidents along the Sagamu-Benin expressway, especially Babcock junction and Ijebu-Ife area.

Ajogun said, “the Command received a distress call on Friday, September 4, that a gang of armed robbers who dressed in military camouflage uniform blocked the Sagamu-Benin expressway at Ijebu-Ife and were robbing motorists of their valuables.”

The police boss added that the robbery gang engaged the police in a gun duel which lasted for about 30 minutes resulting in the death of one the suspects while others escaped with gun-shot injuries.

He disclosed that the police launched a manhunt on fleeing members and the gang leader, Obiorah Michael who sustained bullet wounds was later traced to Ajangbadi area of Lagos State where he was being treated by his wife.

Items recovered from the suspects are: three complete pairs of military camouflage, one military vest, one military nose mask, one army head-warmer, one military camouflage bag and three mock guns fabricated with black cello-tape.

The Police also paraded two herdsmen, Abubakar Adamu and Muhamadu Aliyu for armed robbery and rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The suspects, according to the police boss, robbed a family living in a farm settlement in Afowowa village in Ewekoro local government area of the State of N140,000 and thereafter raped the 16-year-old daughter of the family.

Vanguard News Nigeria

