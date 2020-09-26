Onyeka Onwenu opens up on her personal life

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Veteran musician and actress, Onyeka Onwenu who rarely talks about personal life has for the first time, done so.

The “Elegant Stallion’ as she’s fondly called by her admirers opened up in her new memoir, revealing that she got married to a Yoruba muslim in 1984.

According to her, she had two sons from the marriage whose names are Tijani Ogunlende and Ibrahim Ogunlende.

The book, which is due to be launched on the 1st of October, is dubbed ‘My Father’s Daughter’ and chronicles her marriage life.

“In this book, I am, perhaps for the very first time, setting the records straight with respect to my connubial relationship. Yes, I was married. I married a man I fell in love with in 1984. We have two children: Tijani and Ibrahim. (Ibrahim later changed the first letter of his name from I to A, and thus became Abraham.) My husband is Yoruba, and was a Muslim when we met,” the Elegant Stallion revealed.

The autobiography also documents her life as a musician; activist; wife; mother; and politician as well as her formative contact with feminism. She equally documents her years in America, the conflicts that were the products of being a migrant.

Further, she spoke about her experience with workplace sexual harassment; and her decision to quit her job at the UN.

Commenting on the forthcoming book, Expand Press Limited, her publishers; described ‘My Father’s Daughter’ as a deeply personal account of Onwenu’s life spanning previously unknown details.

“On the marriage front, she explores challenges women face; and how she refused to shrink herself to accommodate her husband’s insecurities about her fame,” it said.

Vanguard

