‘Kindness comes first’ — Nancy Isime opens up on man she wants to marry

Popular Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has opened up about the kind of man she hopes to marry, revealing that good character matters more to her than wealth or social status.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Isime said kindness is a non-negotiable quality she looks for in a potential life partner.

The actress explained that she would not hesitate to marry a kind man, regardless of his status or shortcomings, noting that other deficiencies can always be worked on.

Isime also disclosed that she is ‘of age’ for marriage, stressing that she is now 34 years old.

“I am of marriage age. I am 34. Yes, I am a very attractive lady and men can desire me. But I have to choose what I settle with. First of all, I like kindness. I find kindness one of the most attractive traits.

“Before you can be my friend or even relate with me, not to talk of getting married to me, you have to be kind. And I don’t mean performative. I mean genuine kindness. Once you are kind, everything else can be worked on,” she said.

Vanguard News