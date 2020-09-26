Ondo 2020: No plan to collapse our structure for another party – ZLP Structure

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State has reiterated the commitment of its leaders and members to the Agboola Ajayi candidacy, urging the public to disregard the report of any plan to collapse its structure for any other party.

The party, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Olatunde, on Saturday in Akure, said the report was concocted and circulated by opposition elements owing to the ‘established popularity’ of ZLP and its candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the governorship election in the state is scheduled for Oct. 10.

“For the umpteenth time, the Zenith Labour Party wishes to state that our leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, is busy working to rally local and national support for our party and our candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

“He (Mimiko) will not succumb to any pressure, real or imagined, to support any other candidate, as reported in one of the national dailies,” Olatunde said.

According to him, the party’s candidate has been busy engaging and debating his plans and programmes with the people of the state, with the single focus of winning the election and replacing the Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government.

He also said that ZLP had no intention to collapse its structure in favour of any other party or work for another party.

“We welcome all who may wish to join us to work for the election of Agboola Ajayi as governor of Ondo State.

“We restate the above as a result of the consistent falsehood being pushed into the media to weaken our unity and create doubts in the hearts of the electorate.

“We, in particular, say that the story in the national newspaper is false in its entirety.

“Again, Mimiko is working to rally local and national support for our candidate, who obviously has become the strongest to oust the underperforming government of Rotimi Akeredolu,” the statement added. (NAN)

