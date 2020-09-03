Ogun state assures workers of improved welfare package

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has reiterated its commitment to further improve on the welfare of all its workers, irrespective of their status and affiliation.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor, and Managing Director of Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation, (OPIC), Arch. Abiodun Fari- Arole, said this in his remark during the inauguration of the new executive of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies, OPIC, branch, Abeokuta.

Arch. Fari-Arole said, one of the priorities of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the state is the commitment to issues relating to the welfare of its workers.

Arch Fari-Arole who was the Chief host at the event said the welfare of workers will continue to form the thrust of the present administration in the State, calling on the workers to reciprocate the gesture by performing their roles diligently.

He said workers“deserve the best” and would always have the best”.

“Whatever the circumstances, you as workers and Union leaders must remain focused, while demanding for collective sacrifice in the midst of a global economic meltdown.

All we ask is the continued support, cooperation and dedication of all our public servants.

He commended the workers and their umbrella body for their support and understanding since the current administration came on board.

Earlier, the President-General of the Association, Comrade Yunusa Muhammad thanked the state government for creating an enabling environment for its members to operate while urging its members to keep faith with the administration in its efforts to not just cater for them but also putting in place the necessary infrastructure to allow for a decent work environment and an economy that would make life a lot better for all.

He called on his members to cooperate with the government in the yearning of building an egalitarian society.

He said the three major tools of production which are money machine and man, places man as most important of all the three’.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected branch President of SSASCGOC, OPIC branch, Comrade Tunde Falodun called on his members to remain focus in the jobs assigned to them.

He said his executive will always adopt a collective bargaining system in seeking the attention of management on issues pertaining to members welfare.

