Odion Ighalo endorses Prophet Samuel’s ‘I must testify’ album

Nigerian super eagles footballer, Odion Ighalo has endorsed Prophet I O Samuel’s “I must testify” album.

The skillful player recently made a video where he advised everyone to go and the buy the album.

Prophet I O Samuel apart from being a popular pastor is also a great musician who is blessed with a sonorous voice. His songs are very inspirational and also motivates people.

The popular prophet turns 41 today and a lot of well-wishers have started sending him messages and gifts.

It will be recalled that Prophet I O Samuel of Shiloh world Chapel recently revealed that Governor Obaseki of Edo state will be re-elected on September 19, 2020.

In a prophecy released on July 5th, 2020 the man of God told his members about the revelation and he even went as far as revealing that the ruling party will try to manipulate the result. The prophecy has gone viral on social media.

Prophet I O Samuel is known for his accurate prophecy that came to pass. He was the only prophet that revealed to Nigerians in his new year prophecy about Covid-19 and the wearing of face mask.

In his new year prophecy to his congregation this year he warned Christians about persecution and the current controversial CAMA law which is presently tearing the country apart.

Prophet I O Samuel is a well-respected man of God who doesn’t blow his trumpet despite several of his numerous prophecy that has been fulfilled. He has prophecy for world leaders, Governors, businessman and the common man that has come to pass.

The respected man of God is well known for his charitable works and support of a lot of needy people in the society and even non-members has benefited from his kind-hearted gestures.

