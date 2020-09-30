Nigeria @ 60: APC, Govs reaffirm commitment to democratic devt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC and its governors have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

They made the commitments in separate statements signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

“As Nigerians and friends of Nigeria all over the world celebrate the 6th decade of her independence from the British colony, our party, the governing All Progressives Congress assures that the golden years of this great Nation will return under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria has made great national history and nationalistic history makers from her economic and political evolution in the last 60 years.

“As a nation, we are better than where we were and with determination, faith, and commitment to our fatherland close to where we should be.

“In spite of our inherited and current challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has made commendable strides on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values in our national life, strengthening our democratic institutions and processes and achieving a respectable international standing”, APC stated.

The APC Governors in their statement commended Nigerians for their resilience and faith in a united democratic Nigeria, adding that as democrats, they have accepted their electoral victories and losses without much ado.

“Sixty years of independence and nationhood were years with moments of rasping experiences. Coming out of these years as a united country gives us all the reasons for celebration, most especially because we are today emerging as a stable democracy having been in our Fourth Republic for twenty years now with six successful general elections.

Therefore, emerging as a stable democracy, we can say with confidence that the growing confidence of our people in our fledgling democratic system of governance is indisputable.

“As Governors elected on the platform of our party, APC, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles that democratic governance should lead to improved welfare for the mass of our citizens.

This imposes a responsibility on all elected representatives to work for policies that promote the well being of citizens. Guided by the manifesto of our party, since 2015, our governments in all our states controlled by the APC and at the Federal level have remained focused, implementing pro-people initiatives across all sectors.

“On this occasion of our 60th Independence Anniversary, we want to specially celebrate our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, for being a source of indiscriminate leadership at this point in our national life.

At a time when partisan affiliation is expected to influence political choices both with respect to government initiatives, beneficiaries and location, President Buhari is providing indiscriminate leadership ensuring that all Nigerians from all parts of the country irrespective of all our differences receive equal treatment.

“Under the leadership of President Buhari, our politics are today being refined to ensure indiscriminate development of all parts of the country. In addition, the President is inspiring all of us in APC to change our political culture especially in relation to electoral contests. Unlike what obtains in other parties where the operative culture is to manipulate electoral contests to produce set outcomes, the environment in our party, APC, is being made more liberal.

With such a liberal atmosphere, combined with the impartiality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a governing party, our electoral probability, in all elections, is even.

“We win or lose elections depending on our ability to convince electorates to vote for our party and our candidates. And when we lose in a fair contest, we concede defeat and congratulate the winner.

“This is the next level politics already in play, championed by APC. We appeal to all politicians and parties to embrace this new political culture in Nigeria.

“We are proud of our accomplishments as a democratic country and as a political party and hereby restate our commitment to make all our states models of good governance with records of rapid human development and progress founded on the principles of social democracy in line with provisions of our party constitution and manifesto. We shall continue to take all the necessary steps to roll out programmes in our states that will facilitate the development of synergy, experience sharing, and collaboration”, the governors added.

Vanguard

