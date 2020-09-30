Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, has tipped the Nigerian Data Protection Regulations, NDPR, to be a safe haven for personal data of Nigerians.

Abdullahi disclosed that the motive behind the issuance of NDPR by the agency was to safeguard the right of people to data privacy, fostering safe-conduct for transactions involving the exchange of personal data, enablement of Nigerian businesses to be globally compliant and competitive and to create jobs for Nigerians.

He spoke at the 6th annual conference of Institute Internal Auditors of Nigeria, IIAN, with the theme, “Agility and Resilience” held on zoom conference platform.

The conference was aimed at preparing participants across internal audits, internal controls, risk management, revenue, and government assurance and other business professionals to learn how to leverage on new technologies and procedures towards actualisation of the organisation’s goals and objectives.

Represented by the Director e-Government Development and Regulations, Dr Vincent stated that since the inception of the Agency in 2001, it has been playing a catalytic role in the infusion of technology into the nation’s work processes.

He claimed that the Agency plays critical roles in capacity development, provision of working tools for Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

NDPR was issued on January 25 former DG, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who is now the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

