Man kills wife, commits suicide in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una, Calabar

A middle-aged man whose name was simply given as Akpan shot his wife dead on allegation of infidelity before hanging himself over the weekend in Cross River State.

The incident happened in the village of Bashua in Boki Local Government Area in the Central Senatorial District of the state where the man and his wife who are said to be indigenes of Akwa Ibom State sojourned to do farm work.

A source in the village Elias Ejue told Vanguard that the couple had an argument following an accusation by the man that his wife was cheating on him and tempers flared leading the man to bringing out his gun to shoot the woman killing her on the spot.

“After shooting his wife the man fled into the forest and we organized a search party since Saturday. It was on Monday that we found his body hanging on a tree in the forest”. Ejue said

He narrated that the man and the wife had lived in the village for many years and have five boys before the ugly incident at the weekend and that it is a taboo for someone to kill another in the community or even commit suicide.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill 36year old Malaysia based Nigerian in Abia

“One of his hands was clutching a branch of the tree he committed suicide perhaps he had an afterthought and was trying to free himself. We buried him right on the spot where he hung himself in accordance to the tradition of our community ”.

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman said she is yet to be briefed on the incident. “I will speak with the DPO of the area and get back to you”; she said

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: