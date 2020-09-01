Kidnapping: NMA laments deteriorating security situation in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on Security in C’River

..ask Ayade to sign anti-kidnapping bill into law

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Cross River State Chapter has bemoaned the deteriorating security situation in the state following the kidnap of Dr Vivien Otu, a Senior Registrar in the Department of Paediatrics, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH.

The Medical Association also asserted that security was in an abysmal state in Cross River while urging President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on Security in Cross River.

Adding that he should immediately give directives for mobilization of human and material resources to effectively curtail the increasing spate of insecurity within the state.

They also called on Governor Ben Ayade to as a matter urgency sign the anti-kidnapping bill which has already been passed by the state House of Assembly into law.

Briefing Journalists on Tuesday in Calabar, the Chairman NMA, Cross River, Dr. Innocent Abang said the recent situation in the state Capital and Cross River as a whole has deteriorated and was fast becoming irredeemable.

He said that the Nigerian Medical Association which had already withdrawn its services from all the facilities in the state including private hospitals, isolation centres amongst others since Saturday, August 29 said they will not resume until their member, Dr Vivien Otu was released.

His words: “Recently, the security situation in Calabar and Cross River State as a whole has deteriorated and is fast becoming irredeemable. This is evident by the recurrent incidents of kidnapping within Calabar and it’s environs.

“The situation has caused great fear and trepidation among those who work and do business in Calabar. Currently, this is the 16th Medical Doctor/dependent(s) apart from other victims residing in Cross River.

“NMA-CRS has already proceeded on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services in both private, public and Institutional hospitals in the state. We are not unmindful of the impact of the strike on the good people of Cross River.

“However, we cannot continue to save lives while ours and that of other law-abiding citizens are under constant threat by armed bandits and kidnappers, the total strike will continue until our colleague is released safely and unconditionally.

“We also call on President Buhari and other heads of Security Agencies including IGP, NSA, DSS to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on Security in Cross River.

“He should also immediately give directives for mobilization of human and material resources to effectively curtail the increasing spate of insecurity within the state.

“We call on Governor Ben Ayade as the Chief Security Officer of the state, to ensure the security of lives and properties. We also call on CRSHA to impress on the governor accent without further delay the anti-kidnapping bill which has already been passed by the House,” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

