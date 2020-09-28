Vanguard Logo

KDSG advises civil servants against strike

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has no outstanding issues with its civil servants and therefore the workers have no reason to participate in the planned strike action, the Head of Service, Mrs Bariatu Mohammed has argued.

In statement circular she issued on Sunday evening, the Head of Service said that a meeting was convened with the leadership of the labour unions where they were clearly  informed  of the position of the state government.

‘’Consequently, I wish to strongly advise civil servants in the state to refrain from participating in the conceived strike action, failure to which shall necessitate government to invoke the policy of no work  no pay,’’ she warned.

Mrs Mohammed assured all civil servants ‘’of a conducive working environment during the period  as no one would be restrained from having access to his or her office.’’

The Head of Service advised  Chief Executives of Ministries , Departments and Agencies of government as well as other arms of government  ‘’ to bring the content of this circular to the attention of their staff for strict compliance.’’

