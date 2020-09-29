Just In: FG commissions Itakpe-Warri rail line

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

All is now set in Agbor, Delta state for the official commissioning ceremony for commercial operation of the Itakpe-Warri rail line and railway ancillary facility yard by the federal government.

President Muhammadu Buhari will preside over the commissioning and is expected to present a brief speech on zoom.

Present at the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Complex, venue of the event, is a sea of heads drawn largely from officials of the Delta state government, Nigerian Railway Corporation and Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Expected at the event is the Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi amongst others.

Details later…

Vanguard

