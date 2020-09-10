If I’m asked to name a man of God I respect, I’ll mention Oyedepo – Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Thursday, said that if he is asked to name a man of God he respects, as a true man of God, he would name the founder and presiding Bishop of the Megachurch Faith Tabernacle, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Last week, social media was set abuzz following reactions and counter-reactions between Ifedayo Olarinde, aka, Daddy Freeze, and Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie.

Freeze had faulted the theoretical submissions of Oyedepo, wherein he said that Women should be submissive to their husband.

Citing a passage from the bible, Freeze said that Oyedepo’s advise can be likened to a modern day slavery, advising that both men and women should be submissive to each other.

Irked by his statement, Pastor Ibiyeomie threatened to Kill Freeze, accusing him of insulting his father.

“You have been insulting my father and people are laughing. Anybody who insults my father again, I will just ….. Oyedepo may not talk but Me ooo I go just… I will never be alive to see somebody insult my father, you are not born, you are not born. I will kill you, I will tear you to pieces. Me I will arrest him”, he said a video clip.

However, speaking on credibility, Reno Omokri averred: “If I am told to name a man of God I respect as a true man of God, Bishop David Oyedepo’s name must feature prominently. Fact check me: Anyone who disrespects Mr Oyedepo is not wise. Study what happened to those who did so in the past.

“It can’t be coincidence! That is 2 Thessalonians 1:6 in action. As long as you are human, if anyone talks for an hour, anybody can pick a few seconds of what you said, and isolate it from the context it was said, and then innocently or deliberately distort its meaning.

They did it with Christ. It is not a new thing. Build your ministry by building yourself, not by tearing others down!”

Vanguard

