Reno Omokri’s viral post commends Tinubu’s road project in northern Nigeria

Omokri

Former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has said that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently constructing massive road project in the north. According to him, Tinubu’s road projects cut across almost every region of the country.

Focusing on the road in the north and In a tweet which has now gone viral, Omokri known for good record keeping and fact-checking said 40km of the road into Kaduna is fully completed.

According to him, “the road to Kaduna is as good as the roads in America.”

“I showed you the types of roads that president Bola Tinubu is building across Nigeria. I showed you the types of roads that President Tinubu is building in Northern Nigeria.”

“I showed you the Minna axis of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road and you saw steal rods, reinforced concrete and then other steal rods and then reinforced concrete. Those roads are going to last for 50 years.”

“Now, I am going to show you from the point of 40km into Kaduna; it is smooth! The road has been completed and it’s smooth all the way; there is no potholes. After that, I am going to show you the Zaria portion and gradually go into Kano.”