How Zeb Ejiro survived threats during AMP election in Asaba

Nigeria’s celebrated movie producer and director, Zeb Ejiro, was reportedly threatened in Asaba during the Association of Movie Producers Election ( AMP) in Asaba on Saturday, 29th August 2020.

According to reports from sources who were present at the just concluded election, Ejiro who is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AMP was faced with serious pressure to support one of the presidential candidates.

One of the power brokers behind the candidate supposedly wanted Ejiro to declare openly his support for his candidate

He was alleged to have offered a huge amount of money to Ejiro but the BOT Chairman, Ejiro, rejected all his offers because he, as the Board Chairman was expected to be neutral and not be seen to support any candidate for the election.

Sources close to AMP alleged that Ejiro was called over five times by the broker mounting pressure on him to support his candidate but Ejiro maintained his ground.

A night before the election in Asaba while Ejiro was in his hotel room, he started receiving calls from strange numbers all threatening his life and warning him he must come down the next day to endorse the election.

The last caller then says, ” Mr Ejiro, if your life is important to you, better leave that hotel or die in the morning. It is either you support us or you die “.

Ejiro was reported to have been scared to death and so he quickly called his friend, Upper Willy who was also in the hotel.

Willy now arranged a cab and Ejiro disguised himself and escaped from the hotel and slept in an hotel at a remote village in Asaba.

On the morning of the election, Ejiro rushed back to pack his belongings to return to Lagos. But the man who came to the venue with over 50 thugs blocked the gate with thugs and vowed that Ejiro would not leave the venue until he openly endorses his candidate.

Delegates to the election were said to be too shocked at how the head of a government agency and the regulatory body for movie producers could be parading thugs and so involved in the election he was not supposed to come near in the first place.

The broker was said to have boasted that he had the support of the Minister of Information to deliver his candidate at all cost. It, therefore, took the intervention of many top members of AMP to release Ejiro from hostage and the Domitila producer quickly rushed back to Lagos.

AMP sources revealed that the election crisis started when the broker started calling Michael Parish the second candidate for President to step down for his own candidate. As Parish refused to step down, he started using threats. He was reported to have threatened Zeb Ejiro and a former president, Zik Zulu Okafor for their refusal to support his own candidate.

However, the Asaba elected President who was reported to have been peaceful all through the elections is said to be reaching to all AMP members and even the Lagos version of AMP President, Parish, begging all to come together for the sake of AMP. Her mature approach is said to be winning her sympathy and many AMP prominent members sharing her views. They are seeing more and more that she means well for their association. But the challenge is how to convince the Lagos faction to shield their sword and negotiate.

