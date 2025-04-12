My frustrations in Nigerian movie industry – Zeb Ejiro

…I want youths now that I’m still strong, fit

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Zeb Ejiro, the legendary filmmaker and “Sheik of Nollywood,” is a man on a mission. Despite his monumental contributions to the Nigerian movie industry, he’s frustrated by the lack of support from his home state, Delta. He’s passionate about grooming his successors and developing the entertainment industry in the state. Ejiro’s vision is to transform Delta into the entertainment hub of Nigeria, but successive governments in the state have failed to recognize his efforts.

Sharing his sad experience with our reporter in a recent chat, Ejiro stated that despite the treatment meted to him, he’s still willing to mentor the Delta youths in the art of film making and acting before he passes on.

His words: “I am tired of these disappointments. They are denying the youths the opportunity to tap from my wealth of knowledge. I want to mentor them now that I’m still strong, fit and getting better in terms of my creativity,”

Ejiro said past administrations, including those led by Emmanuel Uduaghan and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, failed to support his initiatives. Despite his expertise, Ejiro was denied a professional appointment in the entertainment sector. The current governor, Sheriff OborevworiI, has been inaccessible, leaving Ejiro’s proposals unaddressed.

Narrating his ordeal, Ejiro said “I am one of the people that built the movie industry in this country. That’s why in 2005, former President Olusegun Obasanjo bestowed the national honour of OON (Officer of the Order of Niger) on me. There are not more than five people in the movie industry that hold that award.

“I returned home to establish a film school, Film and Broadcast Academy, where aspiring filmmakers and actors are training in the art of film making and acting. I did that to take our unemployed youths off the streets. I established the school under the administration of Emmanuel Uduaghan even though I faced a lot of challenges. I was also involved in the campaign of Dr Ifeanyi Okawa. I headed the electronic sub-committee of Okwa’s campaign, traversing the entire Delta State campaigning with him. At the end of the day, my effort was not recognized.

“I told him that I didn’t want a political appointment but a professional appointment where I can contribute my own quota to the development of the entertainment sector in the state. I submitted a proposal to the government to that effect. But I was ignored and till date, I feel highly disappointed.

“Now, we have a new governor, Sheriff OborevworiI, I sent a new proposal with my colleagues to organize a unique film festival to attract billions of naira in investments. Unfortunately, I have been trying to see my governor for the past one year without success,” he added.