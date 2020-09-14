Gunmen kill two FRSC personnel in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

Two personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, have been shot to death by unknown gunmen who attacked the vehicle they were travelling in on Monday, at a village in Nasarawa State.

FRSC Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, who announced the ugly development in a statement issued in Abuja, explained that the incident occurred when some personnel of the corps were travelling to attend a course at FRSC Academy in Udi, Enugu State.

According to him, “Some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) travelling from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi, were reportedly attacked by bandits/kidnappers at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege between Adoka, Nasarawa state today, Monday 14th September 2020, at about 8 am.

“The Officers totalling 26 in number were travelling in two buses.”

Kazeem, said one of the officers in the vehicle conveying the staff of the Corps reportedly died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured, 8 escaped unhurt, ten unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants.

He noted that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing.

Kazeem explained further that the Corps Marshal has called on all staff of the Corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident.

He assured that the Corps will work closely with relevant security to ensure that the criminal elements are brought to book and justice is served while the missing personnel are found.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: