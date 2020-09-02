Gov. Sule lauds Buhari, IGP for PMF training college in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has again commended President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for approving the establishment of the Police Mobile Force Training College in Nasarawa State.

Sule made the commendation when he hosted the pioneer trainees of the Police Moblie Force (PMF) Training College, Ende Hills in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government area during a courtesy visit at Government House on Tuesday.

The governor described the setting up of the training school as apt, especially at a time when both the Federal Government, president and well-meaning Nigerians were committed to saving lives and properties of the people.

He urged the trainees to continue to support the efforts of governments both at the federal and state levels, in order to make the country safe for everyone.

The governor, who couldn’t hide his excitement hosting the first set of trainees of the PMF training college, used the opportunity to update them on the ongoing joint operations by troops under Operation Nutcracker, which led to the recent dislodging of bandits in parts of the state.

The governor noted that the feat came as a result of the commitment of security agencies, including the police, toward security and ensuring safety of the people.

READ ALSO:

He urged security agencies in the country to continue with the good work, stressing that by the grace of God, Nigeria would overcome all forms of criminals and criminalities.

Earlier, Commandant of the PMF Training College Andehu, DCP Ali Audu, disclosed that the trainees comprise of 78 squadron commanders who would undergo a training tagged: “Combat Operation Course 2020″.

According to the commandant, four days after the commissioning of the college, the IGP directed that the training commences, with the first set being the squadron commanders from across the country.

DCP further disclosed that the training was in line with the IGP’s vision of training and retraining, geared towards professionalism in the police, being reflected in the conduct of policemen all over the country.

“These set of trainees decided to visit the Lafia Government House, in recognition of the tremendous role and support of the Governor towards ensuring security of lives and property.

“We have also examined your role in the emergence of the college and that is why we felt it’s necessary to start the visit with you,” the commandant said.

The delegation from the PMF Training College, were led on the courtesy visit by the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: