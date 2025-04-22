Killings across Nigeria: IGP orders withdrawal of MOPOL officers from unauthorized assignments

…Directs Squadron Commanders to Begin Gradual Pullout from Non-Core Duties

By Kingsley Omonobi

In response to the persistent wave of killings and attacks in Plateau, Benue, the Southeast, and other parts of Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of Mobile Police (MOPOL) officers deployed for unauthorized purposes.

The IGP issued the directive during a meeting with Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron Commanders, convened to review operational strategies for addressing the escalating insecurity across the country.

“Directives have already been issued concerning the withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorized deployments. All commanders are to enforce this directive without delay. A firm but gradual withdrawal from non-core assignments is underway,” Egbetokun said.

He added that the size of PMF squadrons will also be reviewed and streamlined to ensure operational efficiency.

Egbetokun emphasized the original purpose of the PMF as a tactical unit designed to respond swiftly to riots, emergencies, and internal crises, offering critical support to state commands in high-risk operations.

“Regrettably, this foundational mandate has been compromised over time. A significant number of PMF personnel are deployed as escorts, guards, or aides to private individuals and VIPs. This diversion weakens our capacity to respond where needed most,” he said.

The IGP expressed concern over persistent misconduct by some officers on such assignments, noting that these actions have tarnished the image of the Force.

“Indiscipline and misconduct within the PMF will no longer be tolerated. Today marks the beginning of a new era—one defined by accountability, discipline, and a recommitment to our founding values,” he declared.

Effective immediately, each PMF squadron must maintain at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on standby for tactical interventions. Additionally, every squadron will be required to send one unit for quarterly training focused on ethics, professionalism, and responsible policing.

Commanders will be held vicariously accountable for the conduct of their personnel and are expected to lead through regular lectures, inspections, and localized training programs that reinforce discipline and human rights.

“The PMF must once again emerge as the elite tactical unit it was intended to be—disciplined, professional, and ready to defend the nation,” Egbetokun said.

The IGP also highlighted the rising threat of coordinated attacks on security personnel across the country—from separatists in the Southeast to terrorists in the Northeast—and called for a united security front.

He announced that the newly established Special Intervention Squad (SIS) will support PMF deployments in conflict zones.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Our success depends on trust, respect, and cooperation with all sister security agencies.”

As part of broader reforms, Egbetokun said the Police Force will embark on a comprehensive reorganization of the PMF, including a significant reduction in VIP escort and guard duties.

“Our focus now is on combating violent crimes and safeguarding national security. We are injecting new leadership perspectives and continuous capacity-building to restore the PMF to its rightful role in internal security and tactical excellence.”