FIFA delays Akpoguma Super Eagles switch

World soccer governing body FIFA is now being awaited to give the final approval for former Germany youth international Kevin Akpoguma to be eligible to play for Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr disclosed that he would have loved to have the Hoffenheim towering defender to make his debut for Nigeria during the friendlies against Cote d’ Ivoire and Tunisia but that wouldn’t be possible.

The center-back was born to a German mother and a Nigerian father and has represented Germany U16, U17, U18, U19, U20, and U20 teams, featuring in more than 60 games.

“We are very happy about the decision of Kevin Akpoguma to switch from Germany to Nigeria. Because he played for Germany at youth levels, the process is not finished yet because Fifa must give the authorization,” Rohr told BBC sport.

“He has fulfilled the written request to switch and we only await the good news that he can finally play for us,” Rohr continued.

“It’s too soon to expect him to play our two friendlies in October, but hopefully for the Nations Cup qualifiers in November.”

He disclosed that Akpoguma was keen to represent Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

Vanguard

