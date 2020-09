Ekiti health workers begin 7-day warning strike Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Health workers in Ekiti State would on Monday begin a 7-day warning strike to press for the payment of their outstanding benefits by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The health workers under the auspices of the Ekiti State Joint Health Sector Union(JOHESU), said this in a letter dated September 25, 2022, and addressed to the Chief Medical Director of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Kayode Olabanji.

The letter was signed by Chairmen of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives(NANNM), Com. Monde C.K, and Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Com Farotimi O.O.

Other signatories are: Chairmen of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria(MHWUN), Com Olaiya A.M. and Senior Staff Association(SSA), Com. Arigbede T.

The letter entitled: ‘Notice of 7-Day Warning Strike ‘, released to newsmen, on Saturday, said members were being owed 14 months unremitted cooperative deductions, among other benefits attached to promotions without verifiable evidence of government’s commitment to pay in due course.

The letter read: “With reference to our letter dated August 28, 2020 and September 18, 2020, with the following agitations: 14 months unremitted deductions, promotion letters and its financial implementation, conversion/ advancement and 2020 promotion exercise for our members, we write to inform you of our intention to proceed on a 7- day warning strike.

“It is a fact that based on your letter of September 23, 2020, your response has no commitment towards our agitations.

“It is on this premise that the congress resolved to embark on a 7-day warning strike commencing from Monday, September 28, 2020”.

The EKSUTH management had last year disengaged some workers on the premise that they then had an over-bloated workforce, which was affecting the hospital’s capacity to pay staff’s benefits and procurement of equipment.

The staff expected that their demands ought to have been met, having proclaimed that the downsizing was meant to make the hospital responsible to payment of all benefits to workers as and when due.

