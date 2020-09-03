Kindly Share This Story:

African Democratic Congress, ADC’s guber candidate and the only woman in the race for the Edo 2020 race for Osadebeh House, Mabel Oboh, has received a major boost on the trail of her political campaign as she got the blessings of one of Nigeria’s foremost royal father’s the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, when she led a delegation of ADC stalwarts to his palace in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Commending the Nollywood practitioner, criminologist, businesswoman and philanthropist, the Oba appreciated her for inviting other candidates for a policy debate, for the forthcoming election in the state.

He emphasised that elections should neither be about policies and nor war. The royal father also used the medium to pray for her; that God and the ancestors bless and grant her heart’s desire.

Speaking, Oboh said: “I am at the palace to seek his royal blessings and to surrender myself as the servant of the people and make Edo great again.

“Today is a great honour for myself and for the African Democratic Congress, ADC. We have come to Edo State to stay by changing the narrative. I am so grateful that the monarch has recognised my ideology that elections should be won based on policies.

“The fact that the Oba singled our party out for recognition is an honour and a great privilege for us and we have come to transform Edo State; I am in this campaign to render my humble service to the monarch and the great people of Edo state.

“If voted in, my mission is to eradicate hunger from Edo State make Edo people smile again.

“Internationally and even the way it should be done in Nigeria, an election is not a do-or-die affair. Once you decide to be a politician, you are a servant of the people and ADC recognises that and I too recognise that.

“Politicians should conduct themselves in a civil manner by openly debating their manifestos and policies for the people and that is why the debate is very necessary so that the people can decide who they will vote for.

“That is one of the reasons I demanded to face the two major political parties in a debate, because I am very sure that ADC has the right manifesto for the state.”

A seasoned broadcaster, Nollywood practitioner and philanthropist, Oboh is running on a campaign of transformation through agriculture, health, culture and tourism, education, women and youth empowerment, infrastructural development, community policing, job creation amongst others.

