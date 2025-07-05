Bolaji Abdullahi takes over from Mabel Oboh as ADC interim National Publicity Secretary

By Efe Onodjae

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the appointment of Bolaji Abdullahi, a former Minister of Sports, as its interim National Publicity Secretary. He takes over the role from Mabel Oboh, who has been praised for her outstanding contributions during her tenure.

Mabel Oboh’s leadership in the position has been marked by significant achievements in advocating for the party’s messages and fostering public engagement. As the ADC’s Publicity Secretary for Lagos State, she effectively communicated the party’s vision and principles, which ultimately led to her elevation to the national level, where she continued to serve with passion and commitment.

In 2020, Oboh ran a noteworthy campaign for the governorship of Edo State, demonstrating her political acumen and ability to connect with constituents. She showcased the ADC’s dedication to the people of Edo State and its aspirations for progress. Following her campaign, Oboh was appointed National Coordinator for the 2023 general elections in Lagos State, where she displayed remarkable organisational skills in collaboration with State Chairman George Ashiru and others.

Her leadership has greatly enhanced the ADC’s public profile, making the party more relatable and approachable. Recognised for her effective communication and political insight, Oboh played a vital role in cultivating the party’s image. Her legacy continues as she remains an influential party member with a bright future in politics.

With Abdullahi stepping into the role of interim National Publicity Secretary, the ADC is poised to elevate its communication strategy and broaden its reach. Bringing a wealth of political and administrative experience, Abdullahi is well-prepared to support the party’s development and success.

With a strong foundation in governance, Abdullahi is equipped to articulate and promote the ADC’s vision to the public. His appointment is seen as a strategic move aimed at enhancing the party’s communication initiatives and ensuring that its policies are easy to understand and accessible to citizens.

Abdullahi aims to introduce an innovative approach to the party’s communication, emphasising public engagement, promoting the ADC’s initiatives, and building a robust online presence. His skills make him well-suited to meet these objectives and help the ADC thrive.

Bolaji Abdullahi is an experienced politician and administrator, having held various governmental positions. He served as Minister of Sports from 2006 to 2007 and represented the Agege Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives.

Renowned for his dedication to public service, Abdullahi champions good governance, youth empowerment, and the advancement of sports in Nigeria.

Abdullahi’s appointment as interim National Publicity Secretary is anticipated to drive meaningful change within the ADC. His extensive experience positions him well to help the party relay its messages effectively and resonate more powerfully with voters.

The ADC’s decision to select Abdullahi is viewed as a strategic effort to strengthen its communication capabilities and enhance the visibility of its policies. As the party looks toward the future, effective leadership will be vital in shaping its public representation.

His guidance is expected to be a turning point for the ADC, offering a renewed approach to communicating its values and engaging with a wider audience.