Delta Polls: Burutu council will function without FG allocation under me – Forteta

By Perez Brisibe

CHAIRMANSHIP hopeful for Burutu local government area of Delta State, Tamaraukuro Forteta, has promised to reposition the council if elected stressing that he will be anchoring his agenda on “Burutu beyond federal allocation” in the administration of the council.

Forteta who is a youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from the area, made the disclosure to newsmen yesterday following the conclusion of his consultation to leaders of the party in the area.

Promising to reposition the council in consolidation of achievements by leaders of the party in the area, he stated that amidst monthly allocations from the federal government, Burutu council will operate and function independently without waiting cap in hand for such allocations.

Speaking on his confidence in emerging as council boss for the area, he hinted that though he has no political godfather, he is relying on God and the

people of Burutu to help him achieve his dreams for the council.

He said: “I am in touch with the people and being a grassroot person who knows the realities on ground, I believe I have a lot to offer in service to the people of Burutu local council.

“I will be working for the people rather than for a selected few and the elites of the council, I want to be the masses general

“I hope to consolidate on the achievements of the past leaderships of the council and attract development using my nationwide contacts as I believe local council’s can run and function without federal allocation.”

VANGUARD

