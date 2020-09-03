Cross River drifting into kidnapping capital of Nigeria — Henshaw

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Ayada a disaster in governance

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Public funds probity advocate, Ken Henshaw, says Cross Rivers state under Ben Ayade governorship is drifting into the “kidnapping capital of Nigeria”.

Henshaw, Executive Director, Port Harcourt, Rivers state-based ‘We the People’, a centre for social studies and development, in ongoing work visit to Cross Rivers also described Governor Ben Ayade as a disaster in the governance of the state.

The transparency and accountability advocate told Vanguard Wednesday in Calabar that though Cross Rivers has lost its status as an oil state, such position does not explain the development of the level of setbacks the state has suffered under Ayade.

He said, “Agreed, we understand Cross Rivers no longer enjoys the status of an oil-producing state. But it has had a history of Governors, like Donald Duke who was able to stir reasonable levels of development.

“Today, as I speak, I am in the capital city of Calabar where in the last one week, there have been at least five incidents of kidnapping, three occurring in the last 24 hours and we are not talking about cases unreported. Calabar is fast becoming the kidnapping capital of the entire country.

“Governor Ben Ayade’s is a disaster. Come to Calabar today, portholes everywhere. Gridlocks everywhere, it is no longer the Calabar we used to know.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: