Clerics consecrate Apa Kingdom as cradle of Christianity

Clerics, on the platform of Ministers of God Prayer Network International, MGPNI, have consecrated Apa Kingdom in Badagry area of Lagos State as the cradle of Christianity in Nigeria.

The consecration ceremony, a one-day mini-crusade by MGPNI in conjunction with Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, last Sunday, saw the Alapa of Apa Kingdom, HRM Oba Oyekan Adekanmi Ilufemiloye, Possi III, presenting the bronze staff given to his forebears by the first missionary, to the clerics for blessing.

According to Bishop Bola Oyegbami, the National President of MGPNI: “First, the true foundation of Christianity, which is Apa, must be recognised, cleansed and rededicated to God. This will be the beginning of true redemption for Apa, Lagos and the country at large.

“We have done this, because we sought mercy over the murdered missionaries and all the innocent blood crying for vengeance.

“Second, with the recognition of Apa as the cradle of Christianity, a monument will be built and the bronze sceptre handed over by the white missionary in 1840 and other valuable artefacts will be displayed.

“These and many other projects will make Apa a tourist centre rich in religious and cultural history. This will be a source of employment for youths, with the multiplier effects rubbing off on the kingdom economically.”

She called on Lagos State government to make the tourism potentials of Apa Kingdom a reality.

Speaking to newsmen after the event, the monarch, Oba Ilufemiloye, said he was overjoyed to have the clerics cleans and dedicate his kingdom to God.

His words: “Apa Kingdom has been in existence since the 12th century and I am the 28th king. It was in the reign of the 13th oba that the missionaries came. So this crusade has not only cleansed the kingdom, it also put history in the right perspective.”

Present at the event were Lagos State CAN Chairman, Apostle Alex Bamgbola, represented by Dr. S. S. Hunyinbo, Badagry CAN Coordinator; Bishop Moses Adedipe, MGPNI Patron, among others.

VANGUARD

