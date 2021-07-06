Bishop Bola Oyegbami, National President, Ministers of God Prayer Network International, MGPNI, (3rd left); Bishop Dr. Moses Adedipe, Patron of MGPNI (middle), and other clerics at the prayer programme.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Bishop Bola Oyegbami has said Nigeria as a country and Nigerians need prayers, then repentance because of the innocent blood that has been shed in the country.

Bishop Bola Oyegbami, National President, Ministers of God Prayer Network International, MGPNI, said this on Tuesday, at the special prayer programme organised the Network in collaboration with Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Bishop Oyegbami said: “This prayer programme in Lagos State, at this point in the country’s life, is very strategic. We have come together, as Christians, to seek the face of God here.

“There is the need to pray for the country’s enlargement in all sectors, and for unity.”

On what Nigerians need to do, she said there’s need for repentance as a people, a nation and country, “especially for the innocent blood that is being shed”.

According to Bishop Oyegbami, “We are doing spectacular things to break the yoke of evil in this country. The scepter of God, like the rod of Moses, will be used to break the yoke of evil.”

The “Pray for Peace of Nigeria” programme, held at Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, had as theme “Proclaiming Greatness and Peace Unto Nigeria and Lagos State.”

All the clerics present took turns leading the congregation in prayers for Nigeria; against war, corruption, for the leadership, prevention of any crisis, restoration of the country’s glory days, among others.

The anchormen and service leaders were Rev. Gerry Oyibo, Pastor Gbenga Aguda and Evangelist Lazarus Daniel.

Other clerics were Bishop Dr. Moses Adedipe, Patron of MGPNI; Evangelist Michael Sambo, Ven. Rev. Bukola Adeleke, who is Special Adviser to Lagos Governor on Christian Matters, among others.

