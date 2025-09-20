Princess Nutayi’s death, a huge loss to Badagry — APC chieftain

By Esther Onyegbula

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Badagry, Prince Sunday Oke, has described the death of Princess Remilekun Nutayi, Vice Chairman of Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), as a painful loss to the community and the APC family.

Oke, a former Senior Special Assistant to the immediate past Chairman of Badagry West LCDA, Mr. Joseph Gbenu, in a statement on Sunday, said the late Princess Nutayi’s sudden demise had left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

He noted that Nutayi, daughter of HRM Oba Oyekan Adekanmi Ajose Ilufemiloye, Possi III, the Alapa of Apa Egun Awori Kingdom, was a distinguished leader whose service and dedication to her people stood her out.

According to him, “Hon. Princess Remilekun Nutayi was not just a leader but a sister, an aunt, and a beacon of encouragement to many. Her commitment to the development of Badagry West LCDA was evident in her role as Vice Chairman. She was passionate about the progress of her people, and her loss will be deeply felt by all.”

Oke further described her as a strong, compassionate leader whose contributions to governance and community development would not be forgotten.

“It saddens me to think that we will no longer see her infectious smile or hear her words of encouragement. On behalf of myself, my household, and the entire people of Badagry West, we offer our heartfelt condolences to HRM Oba Oyekan Adekanmi Ajose and his family. We pray God grants them strength to bear this painful loss,” he said.

He added that Nutayi’s legacy would live on in the hearts of those who knew her and urged the community to honour her memory by sustaining her passion for service.

“Her indelible mark on our community will continue to inspire us. As we mourn, let us also celebrate the life she lived,” Oke said.