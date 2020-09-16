Castration awaits rapists in Kaduna

-
- Whoever commits rape of a child below the age of fourteen (14) years shall on conviction, be punished with Surgical Castration and death.
- Whoever has sexual intercourse with a male child below the age of fourteen years shall be punished with surgical castration and death.
- Where a female adult is convicted for the offence of rape of a child, the Court shall punish the accused with Bilateral Salpingectomy and death.
- Where the victim is above fourteen years, the Court shall on conviction sentence the accused with a punishment of surgical castration and life imprisonment.
- Where the convict is a child, the Court shall order as appropriate under the Children and Young Person Law Cap 26 Laws of Kaduna State 1991.
- Where the victim is a child, the Court shall in addition to the conviction, order that the convict be listed in the Sex Offenders Register to be published by the Attorney General.
- Where the Court is trying the offence of rape involving a child below the age of fourteen years, corroboration of a medical report shall be necessary.The Kaduna State Penal Code (Amendment) Law 2020 amends the Penal Code Law (No.5) of Kaduna State, 2017 by substituting section 258 as follows :