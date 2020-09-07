Brutality virus worse than COVID-19 — Archbishop Obinna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

The growing feelings among patriotic Nigerians are that the senseless brutality and murder of innocent persons, is becoming more worrisome to Nigerians than the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr. Anthony Obinna, stated this while delivering the homily weekend, during a concelebrated mass at Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri.

“The senseless killing of innocent citizens by Fulani herdsmen and other hardened criminals, without any government effort to curtail the menace, is now more worrisome to well-meaning Nigerians than the Covid-19 pandemic”, Obinna said.

While describing the apparent failure of government and its security agencies to protect people’s life and property as “very unfortunate”, the cleric equally wondered why the government is not showing enough concern about the killings.

“It is very unfortunate that our government and security personnel have failed the nation. They look the other way when these bandits continue to kill and maim innocent Nigerians on daily basis”, Archbishop Obinna said.

It was the view of the Archbishop that what Nigerians suffer most in the country today, remains brutality virus and anarchy, stressing that it is not a covid-19 pandemic.

“Make no mistake about our situation in today’s Nigeria. What the citizenry suffer most in Nigeria today, is the virus of brutality and anarchy, and not the Covid-19 pandemic”, Obinna said.

Continuing, the cleric said that “the future of Nigeria is suspect and it is not very clear if we will be alive to see another general election in 2023.”

He appealed to Nigerians and particularly Christians, to fervently embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ, which he said, “is centred on love, peace, and unity.

“I urge Nigerians and particularly Christians, to embrace the teachings of Christ, which is centred on love, peace, and unity. The future of the country would be bleak if we fail to embrace peace, love, and unity”, the Archbishop said.

