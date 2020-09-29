Vanguard Logo

BBNaija 2020: Lagos Govt awaits Laycon to pay tax in 2021

BBNaija: Gov Abiodun congratulates Laycon

By David Royal

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, while congratulating the winner of Big Brother Nigeria reality Tv show season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as ‘Laycon’ urged him to be ready to pay his tax in the year 2021.

The agency made this known in a tweet on Monday.

It said “Congratulations Laycon, winner of BBNaija Lockdown edition.

“More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you pay your tax.”

Laycon on Sunday emerged as the winner of the 2020 edition of the reality TV show that lasted for 71 days after he defeated other housemates by securing the highest number votes from viewers.

The 2020 edition premiered on 19 July on Africa Magic and the live feed on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Laycon who was declared winner got 60 per cent of the total votes cast by viewers to beat fellow housemate and top finalist, Dorathy Bachor, who got 21.65 per cent of the votes.

