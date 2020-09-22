APC Govs hail Okorocha, Oluremi Tinubu for deepening democracy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Progressive Governors Forum PGF has hailed Senators Rochas Okorocha and Oluremi Tinubu for their contributions to legislative excellence and deepening democracy in the country.

The governors gave the commendation in a birthday message signed by their Chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

While 58-year old Okorocha who represents Orlu zone of Imo State was a former Chairman of the PGF, 60-year old Mrs Tinubu is the wife of a former Lagos governor and national leader of the APC, Asiwaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the message to Okorocha, the governors said; “We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors as a founding member of the Forum and Chairman between November 2013 – May 2019. We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing legislation at the Senate Chamber”.

The Progressive Governors Forum PGF also acknowledged the contributions of Mrs Tinubu to the democratic struggles as well as her insightful inputs to the processes which led to the formation of the APC.

“We celebrate with her, our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and her entire family on this special occasion.

We acknowledge her contributions to our democratic struggles through her insightful inputs to the processes of party formation and party building as well as within the Senate Chamber. She certainly represents a unifying and rallying point for all”, the governors stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: