2023: Oke-Ogun traditional rulers pledge support for Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Obas and Chiefs in the Oke-Ogun region of Oyo State have pledged their support for the present administration in the state under Governor Seyi Makinde for the laudable developmental projects he has embarked on, most especially Oke-Ogun, saying the support would extend beyond 2023.

The traditional rulers made the pledge while paying a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Chief Bayo Lawal in his office Monday.

In his address, the leader of the team, Onigboho of Igboho, Oba John Bolarinwa Olubiyi II, said the team came to familiarise and as well officially welcome the new Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Oba Bolarinwa said, all the Obas from the region were happy with the giant achievements of the Seyi Makinde-led administration within the first year of assuming office, a feat he said, has signalled a successful term in office that would make another term possible.

His words: “We have come to familiarise and officially welcome the commissioner to office and present germane issues that concern humanity and development in the Oke-Ogun area of the state.”

“We salute the unbending democratic virtues of Governor Seyi Makinde which is reflected in his people-oriented policies, programmes and actions. He has done well enough for a successful first term, even though he is yet to finish the first two years.”

“We are using this occasion to declare our support for him when the next election comes in 2023, he has done well to be trusted with our mandate.”

Onigboho added that all developmental projects within the state, most especially Oke-Ogun axis would speak for the governor’s laudable efforts.

While presenting their requests to the commissioner, the A are of Ago-Are, Oba Abodunrin Kofoworola, said the issues they brought before the government included some important developmental projects in Oke-Ogun area that still needed the state’s attention and the 5% remittance for local governments and reconstruction of other road networks in the region.

In his response, the commissioner, Chief ‘Bayo Lawal thanked the Obas for their visit, assuring the governor’s commitment to completing the on-going Moniya-Iseyin road to link the food basket of the state and extend it to Shaki area.

He, however, implored the Obas not to yield to falsehood from those he called ‘political jobbers’ as 2023 comes closer but remain focused on ensuring peace and progress at their respective communities.

Chief Lawal, added that the governor was committed to engaging in more infrastructural works to promote road networks and development in the state, even in the face of low internal revenue and dwindling national economy.

