11 die in Calabar-Ikom Road accident

By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar— No fewer 11 than persons have been confirmed dead in a ghastly auto accident that occurred on Thursday in Akampka Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Vanguard gathered that the auto crash occurred along the Calabar-Ikom Highway by the Mbarakom-Awi axis. Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the crash was fatal because the driver was on high speed.

One of them, Mr. Albert Asuquo, helped in the rescue operation, noting that the crash occurred around 10 a.m.

“The accident that occurred this morning (Thursday) claimed 11 lives, while two sustained injuries. The injured passengers were taken to the General Hospital in Akampka for treatment alongside the corpses,” he said.

Vanguard learned that the vehicle involved was a white-coloured Hiace bus with number plates EDA28XA.

