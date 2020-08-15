What Nigerians don’t know about loan from China ― Lai Mohammed 

Kindly Share This Story:

…We expect completion of Lagos-Ibadan project in 5 Months – Amechi

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Contrary to the criticism against the federal government’s new request for infrastructure loan from China, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the ongoing work at various stations at the 156km rail line from Lagos to Ibadan is enough proof that the loan was not taken for services and recurrent expenditure but for infrastructure building.

The Minister, Lai Mohammed, made the assertion on Saturday at Ibadan station when he accompanied the Minister of transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amechi on official inspection of the project.

He noted that the inspection with a team of journalists drawn from all segments of the media was scheduled to bring to limelight the extent of work so far accomplished on the multi-million dollar project and to appeal for the cooperation and support of all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amechi has ordered the company handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail line project, CCECC to ensure completion of the project in the next five months.

The Minister handed down the order at Apapa station lamented that the federal government failed to deliver the project as earlier promised in May due to the advent of COVID-19, assured that the administration would stop at nothing to ensure the project is commissioned at least by January 2021.

