Use Edo election to rebuild your tarnished image ― Wike tells Police

Kindly Share This Story:

Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to use their conduct during the forthcoming Edo Governorship election to rebuild their tarnished public images.

Wike, who is the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, claimed that “we have enough intelligence on what they (APC) want to do with the security in the election, but we will scuttle it.

“Police is supposed to use Edo State election to clear their name and regain people’s confidence in them.”

Wike in Port Harcourt, while reacting to issues raised during the Edo State APC campaign last week, stated that APC was only targeting to cause violence in the polls to make the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, stop and cancel the election till November when Obaseki’s tenure would elapse.

“APC wants to do so, so that there will be enough violence in the election. Like the Chairman of INEC has said that the election will be stopped if there is violence. They want to cause violence so that the election will stop.

“They are not interested in the election so that INEC will stop it and then wait till November when Obaseki’s tenure will end. It is a calculation that they do not want the election to hold because Edo people are tired of the lies from Oshiomhole.”

Wike further stated that the Governor of the state and Candidate of PDP, Godwin Obaseki, was not an ingrate as claimed by the former Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and candidate of the party, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, noting that the latter duo are ungrateful individuals.

He said Oshiomhole has been decimated at APC national office and that he wants to fall back on Edo State, urging people of the state to resist the perceived third term agenda of the former governor.

In his words: “Obaseki is not an ingrate, rather it is Oshiomhole that is fighting him (Obaseki) and his boy Ize-Iyamu that are ingrates.

“Oshiomhole had in 2016 said that Obaseki is the brain box behind his success as a governor. How can he now turn around to say the same person that was behind him as a brain box is now an ingrate.”

Wike, however, stated that it was high time that Nigerians begun to vote people of character and moral standing into power other than those who profess performance.

“Character must be one factor that everybody must consider in this election. It should not be based on performance because anyone can perform in office.

“One thing that should be important in our elections is character and Obaseki has it. Ize Iyamu was charged to court by this APC government for corruption. Now they are saying he has not been proven guilty. There is no fight for corruption anywhere, all we have is witch-hunting.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: