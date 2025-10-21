Unease in Edo APC over plots to stop state chairman’s re-election

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – ALL is not well with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as there are plans to stop the state chairman of the party, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, from being re-elected.

Tenebe took over from the former chairman, Col David Imuse (rtd) when the latter indicated interest in contesting the 2024 governorship election and that tenure ends in December 2025.

It was gathered that Tenebe is not in the good books of the Leader of the party in the state, Sen Adams Oshiomhole and the Minister of Regional Development, Hon Abubakar Momoh, but he is fighting back following the suspension of Estako East Ward Nine Chairman of the party, Adamu Ototobor, which is Momoh’s ward. Oshiomhole and Momoh are believed not to be keen on his return.

Vanguard also gathered that some of the current chairmen of local government areas in Edo North, like Etsako West, have been urged to reduce their level of loyalty to Tenebe.

Tenebe’s absence at last week’s empowerment programme of Senator Oshiomhole gave credence to the silent crisis in Edo North APC.

The chairman alluded to this in a series of posts by accusing Momoh of scheming to take control of the Edo APC with a clique he did not name.

He said in one of the posts that “Minister of Regional Development, Hon Abubakar Momoh, I have led the party to the best of my ability, I can as well leave the party to you and your dangerous clique, there is already a place in history for people like me.

“I supported you during your House of Representatives election when you were rigged out by this new clique.

“If that was a crime, just know that it is a place for people like me and I know that was why I helped you.

“I encouraged people from other political parties who lost their way to swell our fold in APC. If that’s my crime, Abubakar Momoh, I will leave the party for you and your new clique, just know, I am fulfilled.

“In this party, I have lent a voice to those who cannot speak, I have fought for the oppressed, possibly the reason why Momoh and his ‘usl…’ clique wants me out.

“During the last local government council election organised by Governor Godwin Obaseki, I travelled with my team on a canoe, which could have capsized but this time, Abubakar Momoh was moving from one air-conditioned office to his air-conditioned home with his family.

“Today all is set, Jarrett is no longer capable, he and his ‘usel…’, wicked clique wants me out. I will leave so that peace will reign.”

When contacted, Momoh said Tenebe should be allowed to exhaust himself and he would not join issues with him.

The state Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, could not be reached as he did not pick up phone calls and when Vanguard visited the state secretariat of the party, he was not around.