Stay clear of Edo politics, group warns Wike

Nyesom Wike

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of the 2027 elections, a Benin group, the Aiguobasinmwin Movement Worldwide on Wednesday cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike to stay clear of the politics Benin which is the Edo South Senatorial District.

The group in statement frowned at the purported Senatorial ambition of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama alleged to have been pencilled down as the Senatorial Candidate for Edo South of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The deal was allegedly midwifed by Nwike ahead of the election of Sen. Monday Okpebholo as governor of Edo State through which he allegedly got the support of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

A statement by the group’s President and Assistant Secretary, Mr. Iyamu Osaro and Mr. Ewere Uhunoma claimed that Ogbeide-Ihama’s support for former governor, Godwin Obaseki’s re-election .

In 2020 despite his alleged anti -people and anti- palace tendencies does not make him qualified to give adequate representation to the Benin.

The group said “Let it be clearly stated that Edo South will not accept skewed political arrangements or compensation politics disguised as representation.

” We categorically reject the idea of Ogbeide-Ihama representing Edo South in the Senate because his political conduct during the 2020 Edo State Governorship election raises serious concerns/questions. At a critical moment, he abandoned his own gubernatorial ambition and openly aligned with Mr Obaseki, Former Governor of Edo State, an action that many Edo South people considered as betrayal of trust.”

They also alleged that he did not declare his stance during the controversies that surrounded the custody and ownership of returned stolen artefacts

“Available facts indicate that Nyesom Wike is the person projecting Ogbeide-Ihama and he lacks the moral and political ground within Edo South to impose or nominate a senatorial candidate.

“Let it be noted that Edo South is not a political field for external experimentation, and Nyesom Wike is strongly advised to stay clear from our internal political affairs. Equally, unacceptable Senatorial aspirant or candidate is a repeat of ineffective representation.

“The Edo South Senatorial ticket must never be reduced to a consolation prize or political compensation.

” It must be earned by individuals committed to justice, accountability, cultural respect, and genuine service to the people.

” Consequently, this statement serves as a clear message to Nyesom Wike, Ogbeide-Ihama, and all promoters of his anointment. Therefore we urge you to abandon this plan immediately.

” It is worthy to state that Edo South is politically conscious, historically grounded, and resolute. Thus, any attempt to impose an unfit candidate will fail.”